Barack Obama would at least do better in digital media than Rory Gilmore

On Friday, Mic released an article called "Obama considering post-presidential media career, sources say."

Even though the article contains a statement from White House communications director Jen Psaki in which she states, "While the president will remain actively engaged in inspiring young people and he is interested in the changing ways people consume information, he has no plans to get into the media business after he leaves office," we're all spending our Friday evening talking about these rumors.

So why would Barack Obama desire a career in new media after spending eight years rapidly aging due to the massive stress of being president of the USA? Could it be a love for content, a passion for meals consisting of free cereal and seltzer or a desire to download sick apps like Meerkat that will inevitably fade before ever catching on with the general public?

The reality is that he doesn't want a career in media. This reminds me of one of my favorite quotes from Jen Psaki regarding the matter: "He has no plans to get into the media business after he leaves office."

Regardless, we assume he'd have more success than Rory Gilmore, who, SPOILER ALERT!!!!, is very bad at working in media.

We've all watched the new episodes of Gilmore Girls, right? And we've all been like, "Why does Rory have a work phone if she's unemployed? And what's that little phone really for? And why's that other phone so big?"

Journalists shouldn't follow in Rory's footsteps (maybe the career is just wrong for you, Rory!), a topic that has been covered in great pieces on Vulture and The Atlantic. Even without years of experience (if that's really what Rory was doing all those years! It's left pretty open-ended!), Obama would foreseeably have more success in digital media than Rory Gilmore.

I mean, Rory considered turning down an opportunity to be a journalist on Barack Obama's campaign to ride rollercoasters instead during Season 7.

So here's what Obama probably won't do that Rory did:

1. Obama probably won't fall asleep when interviewing someone.

2. Obama probably won't sleep with one of his sources for an article.

3. While he might forget his phone from time to time, he probably won't have three. Or at least, definitely won't have a flip phone.

4. Obama probably won't be super unprepared for an interview for a staff writing job.

5. Maybe he'd like, try to write a story on a topic he cared about instead of flying to London all the time?

6. Obama probably won't spend most days talking about a big meeting and rarely ever writing.

I don't know, but it reminds me of something the great Jen Psaki once said about Barack Obama's career in digital media: "He has no plans to get into the media business after he leaves office."