Barack Obama Enjoys Golfing In Tuscany

Making most of his time as a private citizen, the former president went golfing at Castiglion Del Bosco Resort in Tuscany over the weekend.

Since leaving the White House four months back, former President Barack Obama is making most of his time as a private citizen. He was pictured golfing at a resort in Tuscany, Italy, over the weekend.

Obama went golfing at the Castiglion Del Bosco Resort in Tuscany, TMZ reported Sunday. A video accompanying the report showed the former president driving a golf cart around the course. It remained unclear with who Obama played the sport.

The 55-year-old spent much of post-presidency time traveling. Anita Breckenridge, Obama’s chief of staff, gave an insight into the life of the former president. In an interview with People magazine May 17, Breckenridge said Obama is back to wearing leather jackets, which he could not wear as president as he thought it was not "presidential enough."

“Imagine putting on a suit and tie almost every day for eight years. I think he enjoys not having to do that,” Breckenridge told the magazine, adding that Obama is enjoying his freedom and making last-minute dinner plans with friends.

Obama and his wife Michelle have been going on multiple vacations since bidding adieu to the White House. The couple went for a holiday to the British Virgin Islands, where they were pictured with business mogul Richard Branson. The two also headed to Palm Springs, Hawaii and the former president went to Oahu, Hawaii, where he spent much of his time golfing with his friends and dining at Buzz’s Lanikai steakhouse in Kailua.

Obama also went on a month-long vacation to French Polynesia. He is keeping a low profile as a private citizen. He also traveled in a Gulfstream G550 to Tetiaroa, a South Pacific island, which was once owned by Marlon Brando.

After being out of the public eye for a few months, Obama gave a public speech since leaving office, speaking about civic engagement to a crowd of students at the University of Chicago.

“I’m spending a lot of time thinking about what is the most important thing I can do for my next job and what I’m convinced of is that, although there are all kinds of issues that I care about and all kinds of issues that I intend to work on, the single most important thing I can do is to help in any way I can prepare the next generation of leadership to take up the baton and to take their own crack at changing the world,” Obama said while addressing the students.

He also noted that issues such as economic inequality and lack of opportunity, criminal justice system and climate change should be addressed.

“All those problems are serious, they’re daunting, but they’re not insoluble. What is preventing us from tackling them and making more progress really has to do with our politics and civic life,” he said. “I want to work with them to knock down those barriers and get this next generation to accelerate their move toward that leadership. If that happens, I think we’re going to be just fine," he added.

