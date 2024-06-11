Baraboo residents, weary of being judged, say graduation incident doesn't reflect community

BARABOO - Lawn chairs and blankets were stashed along the streets of downtown Baraboo last Friday as the city prepared for its annual Big Top Parade the following day.

In 1884, the Ringling Brothers produced their debut circus performance in the community, and residents are proud of that history.

Today, they're in the spotlight for something that leaves them deeply frustrated.

During Baraboo High School's graduation ceremony May 31, video footage shows a man who rushed the stage and pushed school district Superintendent Rainey Briggs away before Briggs could shake hands with his daughter. The incident has picked up international press, with many speculating it was racist because Briggs is Black, the father is white, and the father was quoted as wanting to prevent Briggs from touching his daughter.

A "Welcome to Downtown Baraboo" sign sits outside the Sauk County Courthouse on June 7.

The Journal Sentinel is not naming the father to avoid identifying his daughter.

It's not the first time the city of about 12,500 has found itself in an uncomfortable light. In 2018, a group of male high school students were captured in a photo appearing to make a Nazi salute, and in 2021 a former student filed a federal lawsuit — settled by the district — claiming years of harassment and discrimination.

Baraboo, which lies along the Baraboo River in Wisconsin's Driftless region, is popular with tourists due to its circus roots and proximity to Wisconsin Dells and Devil's Lake State Park.

A sign in downtown Baraboo depicts the city's annual Big Top Parade, this year held June 8. The community is where the Ringling Brothers produced their first circus performance in the late 1800s.

On Friday, visitors to the community acknowledged they had heard what happened at the graduation. As for residents, those interviewed expressed frustration with the father's actions and embarrassment and hurt that their community is again being judged. They grappled with how to both condemn what happened as not reflective of the city, and acknowledge they have work to do to repair trust.

"Part of me wants to fight and say, 'Let me show you how great we are. We're not like this,'" said Julie Westegaard, whose son Max graduated in the same ceremony. "But another part of me is just so tired. I'm tired of having to fight hatred."

Baraboo residents say they're mortified by graduation ceremony incident

Westegaard said there was confusion and a moment of fear when the man approached the stage during the ceremony. She and her family ducked down, wondering if there was a gun present. As it became clear the man was pushing Briggs out of the way, people in the audience began to boo and shout, she said, before he was escorted out of the room and the ceremony continued on.

Westegaard also is involved with the local group Queers and Allies, which aims to promote the health and well-being of LGBTQ+ people. She said she feels "humiliated" that people who have acted poorly are shaping the opinion of Baraboo.

"This community is amazing. There's a reason I moved here. This is where I want to be," she said. Now, "people will say, 'Oh, that's where a bunch of racists and Nazis live."

Rachel Frank, an employee of Seek Boutique downtown who was chalking a message for Pride Month outside the store, said she feels for the man's daughter and the rest of the graduates. In her other job at a local cafe, she said, everyone coming in has been upset at his actions.

Rachel Frank, who works at Seek Boutique in downtown Baraboo, chalks a welcome message for Pride Month outside the store June 7.

Kristen Philipp, the boutique's co-owner, said as more people from larger and more diverse cities have started to visit Baraboo, it's important to her to promote the accepting community she believes she lives in.

"There's always a select few that make themselves louder than anybody else," Philipp said. "And unfortunately, they're the ones who get all the attention."

Kendra Griffin, a resident of nearby Lodi who was having lunch downtown, said the incident was mortifying.

"This is not a reflection of the overall culture in this area," Griffin said. "I think, like anywhere, there are just bad people."

Community reflects on controversies, moving forward

Though community members described the man as a bad actor who doesn't represent their values, they were conscious that the city's past issues are weighing on the current conversation.

It's not clear yet how much race played a role in what happened at the ceremony. In interviews, people described general discontent with school district administration because of problems like bullying happening in the schools, but declined to elaborate on the record. Still, "when you're a white guy in a school that's almost all white and your superintendent is African American ... it looks like racial hatred," Westegaard said.

Baraboo Mayor Rob Nelson, who also owns a used bookstore downtown called The Village Booksmith, said in his store Friday that incidents over the past several years served as a catalyst for residents to "take a good, hard look in the mirror" at their biases and prejudices.

Following the release of the photo with the Nazi salute, the community formed the Baraboo Acts Coalition, which aims to make the area safe for people with diverse backgrounds. Today, the group continues to offer book discussions, educational events and other gatherings that "keep those themes of inclusion, awareness and sensitivity before us so we don't forget that," said longtime Baraboo resident Keri Olson, who was involved in the community response to the photo.

Baraboo Mayor Rob Nelson is pictured in his bookstore downtown, The Village Booksmith, June 7.

PJ Kruschel, a small business owner and president of Downtown Baraboo Inc., said past events have pushed Baraboo to reflect, identify its issues and work on them.

"If anything, I think it's brought us even closer together to work toward bettering ourselves, becoming more vibrant and more welcoming," he said. "This (incident) is the opposite of what we're trying to do."

Still, Kruschel urged outsiders not to paint the city with broad strokes. One person's actions in other, larger cities aren't made out to represent the entire population, he said.

"People are going to say what they say and think what they think, people who have never been to our town," he said. "It's sad that this is what makes the spotlight when we have so many wonderful people in our community doing so many wonderful things ... they deserve way more attention than this one person."

Nelson, too, said there are people all over the world that make bad choices every day, and that "it's somewhat arbitrary the ones that social media decides to seize on at any given moment."

"I feel like every community has lots of work to do on these issues," he said. "Because Baraboo, for better or for worse, got thrust into the spotlight a couple times, hopefully we can take advantage of that spotlight to help lead the way and show other communities how they can embrace the richness of their community."

