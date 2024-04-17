Bar patrons restrain suspect in fatal Tenino shooting Tuesday

Bar patrons at the Old Hwy 99 Company Bar & Grill in Tenino restrained a suspect who fatally shot a person during an altercation Tuesday evening.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident at approximately 5:45 p.m., they said in a news release. The Tenino Police Department and Tenino Fire Department also responded to the incident.

Patrons told law enforcement that the suspect shot the victim during an altercation after arriving at the bar with a female companion. The victim died at the scene. No other information was available about the victim.

Patrons restrained the suspect, a Tenino male in his 60s, until law enforcement arrived. He was taken in for medical treatment and then booked into jail.

A female companion to the suspect in her 40s was also arrested and booked into jail with charges related to the incident.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Department encouraged anyone with information about the incident to contact the office at detectives@co.thurston.wa.us.