New bar opens in storied Monroe Ave. location. Take a peek

A 1922-era building on Monroe Avenue has been home to a series of neighborhood establishments including Tuzz's, Grana's, Morimando's, Rose & Crown, Monty's Crown and, most recently, Rosen Krown. Across the street from a 7-11 store, near the intersection with Route 490, it has a distinctive façade of traditional red brick on the top level and a lighter tan brick near the street.

Its newest iteration: Bar Bad Ending, a joint inspired by times when people visit a bar after a bad day and are comforted by its camaraderie. It opened on Feb. 28 and a sign is in the works. "Luckily most people know where it is," said Fred McCoy II, who owns the business with his wife, Melissa Feldman.

McCoy's day job is in marketing, and Feldman is in management with the restaurant group that owns Good Luck. The savvy couple has struck a balance between retaining touches of the spot's gritty charm while also sprucing things up and making it feel more welcoming.

"We wanted to be careful not to take anything too far," Feldman said.

The vibe at Bar Bad Ending

Owners Fred McCoy II and wife Melissa Feldman in the pool and game room in their newly opened Bar Bad Ending.

The space has been given a fresh coat of paint and the carpeting has been replaced with durable flooring. A hodgepodge of stickers has been removed from the windows but are still scattered on the fridges behind the bar. A vintage pool table is still an attraction and a few classic arcade games have been added. There's seating along the bar and at a handful of tables.

The stage that's hosted countless bands over the years the remains, and the sound system is in the process of an upgrade. The bar is gearing up to begin hosting live music on April 18, when the lineup will be Croix, Second Suitor and Daarling starting at 9 p.m.

The drinks at Bar Bad Ending

The Midlife Crisis at Bar Bad Ending is a spin on an Old Fashioned featuring bourbon, fruit cocktail syrup and bitters.

Bar Bad Ending offers a dozen drafts that rotate frequently.

It also offers a list of cocktails, made with homemade mixers and given clever names. Midlife Crisis, a spin on an Old Fashioned, is made with a homemade fruit cocktail simple syrup. Just Call it a Mai Tai is a delicious, fruity concoction that includes a homemade blueberry and Concord grape grenadine.

A "last call" list pairs a beer with a shot for $6 to $10. Good Girl Dinner, for example, is a dirty martini shot served alongside a pilsner.

The food at Bar Bad Ending

The Chopped Cheese sandwich, served with a side of fries and a pickle.

The food menu, served until midnight, is a mixture of bar food, sandwiches and breakfast fare ― and it turns out that pancakes go down really well at 11 p.m., the owners say.

You'll find nods to the couple's former stomping grounds downstate and in New Jersey. A classic New York City chopped cheese sandwich is a gooey amalgamation of seasoned ground beef and melted cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion. A sloppy Joe is the New Jersey version: rye bread with roast beef, turkey, Swiss cheese, slaw and Russian dressing. A classic matzo ball soup is a homage to Melissa's Jewish heritage.

Instead of fries, you'll get "the bits" ― curly, waffle and steak fries all tossed together ― which you can also order topped with house-made gravy and melted mozzarella. Other fried goodies: fried pickle spears, large wedges of fried mozzarella, chicken wings and chicken fingers.

If you go

The newly opened Bar Bad Ending at 875 Monroe Avenue in Rochester. The space has previously been Monty's Krown, Rose & Crown, and in the early 1990's was Grana's Restaurant.

Bar Bad Ending is at 875 Monroe Ave. It has a small lot behind the building, and there's also parking on the street.

It is open 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday; food is served until midnight. Call (585) 286-9358.

Accessibility: There are steps into the entrance and bathrooms are small.

Tracy Schuhmacher covers Rochester's food and drink scene. Spot something intriguing in your neighborhood? Send tips to tracys@gannett.com.

