Bar fight ends in a swim

Jun. 10—TRAVERSE CITY — A bar fight at a downtown spot early Sunday ended up with the suspect jumping in the Boardman River in an attempt to evade police.

At 12:32 a.m. Sunday, a security guard from Encore 201, the Front Street dance club, called police and said a 28-year-old Traverse City man was trying to start a fight with other patrons.

According to the police report, the man threw a club described as a baston, which is a martial arts weapon, at another guest and made verbal threats.

By the time Traverse City Police Department officers arrived, the man had fled to the 200 block of Cass Street, climbed over a fence and jumped into the Boardman River, Lt. Ryan Taylor said.

Police lost sight of him, but after 35 minutes he reappeared on land. When police saw him, Taylor said, he jumped back into the water to try and evade them again.

A few minutes later, TCPD officers arrested the suspect downtown between Union and Cass streets.

The man was taken to Munson Medical Center to treat potential hypothermia from the cold water before he was taken to the Grand Traverse County Jail, Taylor said.

Police asked the prosecutor to file charges of disorderly conduct and assault and battery. But Taylor said they believe the man ran because he has an outstanding warrant against him from another county.

As of Monday morning, he was still in custody, awaiting arraignment.

TCPD was assisted by the Traverse City Fire Department, Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police.