Bar fight ends in murder charge: Police

COLUMBIA STATION, Ohio (WJW) – An Olmsted Township man is facing a murder charge after officials said a fight erupted at a local bar on Friday night.

According to a press release from the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office, the altercation unfolded shortly before 11 p.m. at Joker’s Pub and Grub on Sprague Road in Columbia Station.

When officers arrived they learned a man involved in the fight had pulled out a handgun and fired at another man. According to the release, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials identified the suspect as James Arthur Stewart, 40, of Olmsted Township. He was taken into custody at the scene and then booked into the Lorain County Correctional Facility on several charges including Murder. Stewart is currently being held without bond.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

In a Saturday morning Facebook post, Jokers Pub and Grub wrote, “Our hearts are breaking for a dear friend of ours, you were taken way too soon. Due to the unfortunate situation, we will be closed for the next day or so while we process everything. Thank you for your understanding and continued support.”

