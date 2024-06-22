Banshee roller coaster reopens after man was possibly hit by ride, park officials say

Kings Island guests can ride the the Banshee again after an incident Wednesday night prompted the park to close the roller coaster.

The ride's reopening comes after it passed an inspection by the Ohio Department of Agriculture's Division of Amusement Ride Safety and Fairs on Saturday morning, according to Chad Showalter, the amusement park's director of communications.

A man, later identified as 38-year-old Arntanaro Nelson of Wilmington, was possibly hit by the roller coaster Wednesday night after entering a restricted area near the ride, amusement park officials said. Mason police said he entered the restricted area to retrieve his keys.

Nelson sustained serious injuries and was transported to West Chester Hospital and then to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in a medical helicopter.

The Banshee had been closed since Wednesday's incident to make way for investigations.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Kings Island reopens the Banshee after a man was possibly hit by ride