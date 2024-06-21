Banshee remains closed during investigation into man possibly being hit by roller coaster

Are you planning a trip to Kings Island this weekend? Odds are that Banshee will still be closed.

The fan-favorite roller coaster was shut down after a man was possibly hit by the ride Wednesday night, which sent him to the hospital with a critical injury. The roller coaster remained closed as of Friday afternoon, according to Chad Showalter, the amusement park's director of communications.

Showalter added that there isn't a timeline for Banshee's reopening. It is expected to stay closed while investigations into Wednesday's incident take place.

In a news release, Kings Island said the man entered a restricted area near the roller coaster, and park officials believe that is where the ride may have struck him.

Mason police told The Enquirer that the 38-year-old man, who is an Ohio resident, was in the restricted area to retrieve keys he had dropped while previously riding the Banshee.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Banshee remains closed after man was possibly hit by roller coaster