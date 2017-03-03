Banksy has opened a hotel in the West Bank and just look at the pictures

Banksy is back and more thought-provoking than ever.

The British graffiti artist has decorated a Palestinian guest house in the West Bank city of Bethlehem with his artwork, aimed at bringing Israelis and Palestinians together.

People pass by the "The Walled Off Hotel" and the Israeli security barrier in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

Named "The Walled Off Hotel," the establishment features 10 rooms with — as Banksy billed it — "the worst view in the world" as they overlook the West Bank separation barrier erected by Israel.

A doorman stands at the entrance of the hotel.

The restaurant area.

A wall decorated with models of drones and a painting of Jesus with a sniper's dot on his forehead.