Banksy has opened a hotel in the West Bank and just look at the pictures

Banksy is back and more thought-provoking than ever.
The British graffiti artist has decorated a Palestinian guest house in the West Bank city of Bethlehem with his artwork, aimed at bringing Israelis and Palestinians together.
Named "The Walled Off Hotel," the establishment features 10 rooms with — as Banksy billed it — "the worst view in the world" as they overlook the West Bank separation barrier erected by Israel.
The West Bank barrier is decorated by many street artists, including Banksy himself.
The hotel features a presidential suite, a museum with the artist's work, a themed bar and interactive exhibits.
It has been decorated to resemble an English gentleman's club from colonial times and also reenacts the writing of the Balfour Declaration, which set the beginning for the state of Israel 100 years ago.
Israeli citizens are barred by law from visiting Bethlehem, but the hotel is situated in an area outside the town which is under Israeli control.
The highlight is room number three, known as "Banksy's Room," where guests sleep in a king-size bed underneath Banksy's artwork showing a Palestinian and an Israeli in a pillow fight.
The hotel will officially open March 11.
The Associated Press contributed reporting.
