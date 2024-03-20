Banksy mural vandalised two days after appearing in north London

The Banksy work is sprayed on a residential building in front of a cut-back tree - BELINDA JIAO

A Banksy mural has been defaced just two days after it appeared in north London.

Vandals threw white paint across the tree mural before the local authority could erect a security fence to protect it.

The damage was revealed on Wednesday after the street artist claimed credit for the new work that appeared on a residential building in Hornsey Road, Finsbury Park, on Monday.

The bright green Banksy work was sprayed on the building in front of a cut-back tree, creating the impression of being its foliage.

A stencil of a person holding a pressure hose was also sketched on to the building.

The paint colour matches the one used by Islington council for street signs in the area.

Anna O’Neill, a BBC London journalist, posted pictures of the vandalism on social media. She wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “This is why we can’t have nice things. #Banksy mural defaced after just three days.”

The tree mural was defaced by vandals with white paint - BELINDA JIAO

Neighbours had gathered to take photographs and selfies with the mural on Monday morning before Banksy confirmed it was his work on Instagram.

Banksy, who has 12.3 million Instagram followers, confirms art is his own by posting a picture of it on the platform.

Residents had said they were “proud and delighted” at the thought of the anonymous artist choosing their street for his latest mural.

Following its confirmation, Jeremy Corbyn, the former Labour leader, said he was “delighted” to see the artwork in his Islington North constituency.

“Banksy’s come to Finsbury Park with a bit of greenery in a place that needs a bit more greenery. We’re the most densely populated constituency in the country and I’m just delighted,” the MP said.

“It gives the idea that we could do with much more greenery everywhere and I think that’s a really nice message.”

The last confirmed work by the artist was in December when he painted military drones on to a stop sign in Peckham, south-east London.

That work was removed less than an hour after it was confirmed to be genuine on the artist’s social media, with witnesses reporting it was taken down by a man with bolt cutters.

Two men were later arrested on suspicion of theft and criminal damage.

Islington Council was contacted for comment.