Are banks, post offices, UPS and FedEx open on Good Friday 2024? Here's what to know

A model representing the empty tomb of Jesus Christ is part of the Easter display at Beauty Spot Missionary Baptist Church on old Raeford Road. The church, where the Rev. Dr. Taijuan O. Fuller is pastor, will host a Good Friday service at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 29, 2024, on behalf of the Fayetteville Cumberland Ministerial Council.

Starting off Easter weekend is what's known by Christians as Good Friday — a day to remember the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, two days before the celebration of his resurrection on Easter Sunday.

If you feel like Good Friday and Easter came early this year, you're not wrong. Easter is a "movable" feast for Catholic and Christian churches, always falling on the first Sunday after the Paschal Full Moon, or the first Sunday following the full Moon that occurs on or after the March or spring equinox.

Here's what to expect will be open and closed on Good Friday.

Is Good Friday a federal holiday?

No, neither Good Friday nor Easter are federal holidays.

Is the post office open on Good Friday? Will mail be delivered?

U.S. Postal Service facilities will have normal operations on Friday, March 29, meaning USPS facilities will be open for retail transactions and mail will be delivered as usual, the agency confirmed to USA TODAY.

Are banks open on Good Friday?

Bank branches will largely be open on Good Friday.

Capital One, Bank of America, CitiBank and JPMorgan Chase, among others, confirmed to USA TODAY branches would be open on Friday.

Is Good Friday a state holiday in Oklahoma?

Good Friday is not one of the nine holidays recognized by the state of Oklahoma.

Is the stock market closed on Good Friday?

The Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange will be closed Friday and reopen Monday, April 1. The U.S. bond market will close at 2 p.m. ET Thursday and will also be closed Friday, according to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.

Is UPS open on Good Friday? Will packages be delivered?

UPS pickup and delivery services are available and UPS Store locations will be open on Friday, according to the company's website.

Is FedEx open on Good Friday? Will packages be delivered?

FedEx pickup and delivery services are available and FedEx Office locations will be open on Friday, according to the company's website.

Are schools in Oklahoma closed for Good Friday?

Some Oklahoma school districts will be off on Good Friday, including Oklahoma City Public Schools which scheduled a makeup instructional day for March 29 that won't be needed.

Jones Public Schools is off on March 29 to recognize Easter.

Western Heights Public Schools will not have school on Good Friday due to parent teacher conferences.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Are banks, post offices, UPS and FedEx open on Good Friday 2024?