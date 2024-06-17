Are banks, post offices open on Juneteenth? Here's what's open, closed in Texas

In case you’re not aware, there’s a holiday this week.

Juneteenth, short for "June Nineteenth," commemorates the day in 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to take control of the state and enforce the emancipation of all enslaved people. This event occurred two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

Juneteenth was officially declared a federal holiday on June 17, 2021.

Here's what you need to know about banks, post offices, and shipping services and whether or not they'll be open on Juneteenth.

When is Juneteenth 2024?

Juneteenth is Wednesday, June 19.

Is the post office open on Juneteenth? Will mail be delivered?

The United States Postal Service locations will be closed, and there will be no regular mail delivery except for holiday premium Priority Mail Express on Wednesday, June 19, in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.

All retail locations will be open during normal business hours, and regular mail delivery will resume on Thursday, June 20.

Customers can still order stamps and shipping supplies, print shipping labels, and request package pickups 24/7, including holidays, online. Stamps are also sold at most major grocery stores, big box stores, some pharmacies, and even ATMs.

Are banks open on Juneteenth?

Branches of Capital One, Bank of America, PNC, Truist, CitiBank and JPMorgan Chase will be closed on Juneteenth, according to USA TODAY.

What grocery stores are open on Juneteenth?

Here is a list of major retailers that are open during this holiday.

H-E-B will be open. Stores will operate during their regular hours, from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Costco Wholesale will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Walmart will be open. Stores will be operating their usual hours from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Kroger stores will be open, operating under their regular hours from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Target will be open. Operating hours: 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Is UPS open on Juneteenth?

UPS pickup and delivery services will be available on Juneteenth, according to the company's website. UPS Store locations will also be open.

Check with your local store for specific hours of operation.

Is FedEx open on Juneteenth?

FedEx pickup and delivery services will be available on June 19, according to the company's website. FedEx Office locations will also be open.

— USA TODAY Gabe Hauari contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: What's open, closed in Texas during Juneteenth 2024 holiday? See list