Are banks, post offices, open on Good Friday 2024 in Texas? Here's what to know

Many Catholics and Christians will observe Good Friday by climbing up Mount Cristo Rey on March 29, this year.

People of faith will be marking Good Friday on March 29, when Christians commemorate the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. Two days before Easter, they rejoice in his resurrection.

Some people, like students, have off on this day. The University of Texas at El Paso will not have classes that day. However, they are observing Cesar Chavez Day that day, not Good Friday. School districts in the El Paso area do observe Good Friday as a holiday.

But other businesses and institutions may be working regular hours.

Here is a closer look at what will be open or closed on Good Friday and common questions about the holy day.

Is the post office closed on Good Friday?

U.S. Postal Service facilities will have normal operations on Friday, March 29, the agency confirmed to USA TODAY.

Are banks closed on Good Friday in Texas?

WestStar Bank, GECU, Capital One, CitiBank and JPMorgan Chase, among others, confirmed to USA TODAY branches would be open on Friday.

Doe UPS deliver on Good Friday?

UPS pickup and delivery services are available and UPS Store locations will be open on Friday, according to the company's website.

Is FedEx open on Good Friday? Will packages be delivered?

FedEx pickup and delivery services are available and FedEx Office locations will be open on Friday, according to the company's website.

Is there Mass on Good Friday?

Most Christian and Catholic churches will observe Good Friday with a liturgical celebration and or by walking the Stations of the Cross.

St. Pius X Catholic Church will have its Good Friday of the Lord’s Passion, March 29. The Via Crucis will be at 3 p.m., the Liturgical celebration will be at 6 p.m., and the Pesame (condolences) to the Virgin Mary will be at 8 p.m.

Are El Paso city offices open on Good Friday?

Yes, El Paso City offices are open on Good Friday, March 29.

Are El Paso County offices open on Good Friday?

El Paso County Administration offices will be closed in observance of Good Friday.

Ascarate Park Golf Course, however, will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Good Friday.

Do schools get Good Friday off?

Socorro Independent School District is off on Good Friday.

Ysleta Independent School District is off on Good Friday.

El Paso Independent School District is off on Good Friday.

Canutillo Independent School District is off on Good Friday.

San Elizario Independent School District is off on Good Friday.

Gadsden Independent School District is off on Good Friday.

The University of Texas at El Paso will not have classes. However, it will observe the Cesar Chavez holiday.

The El Paso Community College will be off for an Institutional Holiday on March 29.

