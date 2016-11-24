Most Banks Open On Black Friday

Although majority of major banks across the U.S. will be opened on Black Friday, there are a few that will still be closed in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Shoppers may be looking forward to racking up on all the holiday sales on Black Friday, but they should be aware of what banks are open and closed on the day after Thanksgiving, just in case a shopping emergency arises and a little extra cash is needed to get those last few Christmas gifts knocked off the list.

The majority of major banks across the U.S. will be resume operating on regular schedules on Friday after being closed all day on Thanksgiving, but there are a few places that will not have tellers on hand in observance of Abraham Lincoln’s birthday and individual state holiday observances, according to GoBankingRates.com, including A+ Federal Credit Union, Allegan Credit Union, Truliant Federal Credit Union and Welcome Federal Credit Union.

The banks that will be opened on Black Friday include Bank of AmericaBank of the West BBVA Compass Bank, BB&T, BMO Harris Bank, Capital One Bank, Chase Bank, Citibank, Citizens Bank, Comerica Bank, Fifth Third Bank. First Niagara Bank, HSBC Bank, Huntington Bank, Huntington State Bank, KeyBank, M&T Bank, People’s United Bank, PNC Bank, Regions Bank, Santander Bank, SunTrust Bank, TD Bank, Union Bank, U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo.

There are a slew of retailers that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, including Bed Bath & Beyond, Macy’s, Costco, Burlington Coat Factory, Crate and Barrel, IKEA, Lowe’s, Neiman Marcus, Sam’s Club, Staples, PetSmart, T.J. Maxx and many others, but just about every retailer will be open on Friday – some of which will be opening earlier than usual to accommodate the holiday shopping frenzy Outdoor Research and REI will be closed on Friday, Best Black Friday reported. (Check out a full list of stores that are open on Black Friday HERE.)

Shoppers planning to stock up on fashionable finds in New York City should also keep in mind that the MTA schedule will run on a weekday schedule. However, the Metro-North will operate on a Saturday schedule with additional service during the a.m. and p.m. peak periods. The Long Island Railroad will run on a normal weekday trail schedule with off-peak fares in effect all day. Construction on various tunnels and bridges throughout New York will be suspended from Wednesday through Monday to better accommodate travelers.

