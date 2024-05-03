Bank robbery suspect in Alexandria still on the run

Authorities on Friday continued to search for a bank robbery suspect after law enforcement and a SWAT team moved into an Alexandria, Minn., neighborhood Thursday, but failed to locate the perpetrator.

Police went to the Bremer Bank in downtown Alexandria at about 4:25 p.m. after getting a call about a robbery in progress. Officers set up a perimeter on the east side of Broadway Street and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office deployed a K-9 dog to look for the person who carried out the heist.

No suspect was found, said Alexandria Police Chief Scott Kent.

The suspect allegedly displayed a handgun and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, Kent said. No one was hurt during the robbery, the chief added.

About five hours later with the suspect still at large, officers along with a Douglas County Sheriff's Office SWAT team executed a search warrant on the 1700 block Nokomis Street. Authorities issued a code red to residents in the area to alert them about police presence in the neighborhood, Kent said.

The alert was lifted overnight, Kent said.

Law enforcement continues to look for the suspect.