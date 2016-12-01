Bank robbery hostage crisis ends peacefully in Jacksonville, Fla.

A suspect was taken into custody after a hostage situation stemming from a bank robbery at a Jacksonville, Fla., bank, authorities said on Dec. 1.

Eleven hostages are no longer inside, authorities said, adding that nobody was shot.

A bank robbery was in progress earlier this morning when authorities arrived at the scene, and officials said a gunman was then holding hostages inside the bank. Authorities said multiple people were believed to be inside the Community First Credit Union, but the number of people was not clear.

It is unknown if there are any injuries, officials said. (GMA)

See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Tumblr.