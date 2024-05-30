Bank employee killed in downtown Youngstown explosion identified

One person is dead, according to reports, while several others were hospitalized after a natural gas explosion damaged a building in downtown Youngstown, Ohio on Tuesday, fire officials said.

The explosion occurred at a Chase Bank location downtown. JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and CEO of Consumer and Community Banking Marianne Lake said relationship banker Akil Drake was killed in the incident.

"We are devastated by the news and extend our deepest condolences to Akil’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. Our thoughts are also with the Youngstown community, especially our employees seriously injured by the blast," Dimon and Lake said in an email to employees Thursday. "We’re focused on supporting them and Akil’s family now and through their recovery."

Dimon and Lake said Drake had been with the bank since 2021 when he was hired as an associate banker. He was promoted to relationship banker last year.

"A Youngstown State University graduate, Akil was very active in the community and devoted much of his free time to volunteering and brainstorming ways to make Youngstown a better place," Dimon and Lake wrote.

CBS affiliate WKBN and ABC News had reported that the body of one of the employees, a 27-year-old man who was missing, was recovered Tuesday night.

Seven other people were hospitalized, fire officials said.

What happened?

Just after 3 p.m., a blast rang out at a Chase Bank, which occupies the first floor of the 13-story building that also houses numerous apartments, local outlets WFMJ and WKBN reported.

Fire officials encouraged area residents to avoid the downtown area.

Blast captured on surveillance video

The entire first floor of the building that exploded appears to be destroyed, WFMJ reported. Security camera video from a neighboring business obtained by the TV station shows the explosion as it happened.

Halfway through the 5-second clip, the explosion goes off, sending debris into the air and causing smoke to cover the area.

Finley told WFMJ that an evacuation order has been issued around the building. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as first responders have blocked it off. The bomb squad and a structural engineer are now at the scene as gas continues to come from the area, the TV station reported.

'I heard the boom'

Debora Flora, who works downtown for Mahoning County Land Bank, told WKBN about her experience during the explosion.

"I heard the boom, and I looked up and I could see dark smoke coming out of the side of the Chase Bank building… but it was such a really strong, strong boom, you know, I blurted out, 'Oh my God,'” Flora recalled.

The Beacon Journal contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akil Drake identified in Youngstown, Ohio explosion