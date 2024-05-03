Bank in Elk Grove robbed at gunpoint, police say. Authorities seek two suspects

Elk Grove police are looking for suspects allegedly involved in an armed bank robbery on Thursday.

In a news release, the Elk Grove Police Department asked for community members’ help in finding two people who robbed a U.S. Bank at 9230 Elk Grove Florin Road.

According to Elk Grove police, the suspects entered the bank around 10:20 a.m. As they approached the teller, one suspect pointed a gun and demanded money.

The teller feared for their safety and complied with the demands, Elk Grove police said.

The two suspects left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money, according to the Police Department news release, and were last seen on foot.

The news release said one suspect, who is 5-foot-5 with a “thin build,” was armed with the gun and wore a black zip-up sweatshirt with a blue face covering. The other suspect, the news release said, is 5-foot-10 with a thin build, wore a gray hooded sweatshirt and a black face covering. Both are believed to be in their late teens or early 20s.

The Elk Grove Police Department is asking for help from the community regarding the robbery and offering a reward of up to $1,000.

They are being asked to reach out to the Elk Grove Police Department Investigations Bureau at 916-478-8193 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Callers can remain anonymous.