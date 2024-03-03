Bangor: Neighbour burning rubbish sparks smoke warning

A crew helped to put out the fire on Saturday evening

A resident burning rubbish outside was given words of advice by firefighters after causing a thick cloud of smoke.

Neighbours in Pen-y-Wern, Bangor, Gwynedd, were asked to close their windows and doors on Saturday night, after a warning went out on social media.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said there was a "controlled burn" of a large amount of household waste in the open.

A crew attended and put out the fire.