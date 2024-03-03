Bangor: Neighbour burning rubbish sparks smoke warning

A crew helped to put out the fire on Saturday evening

A resident burning rubbish outside was given words of advice by firefighters after causing a thick cloud of smoke.

Neighbours in Pen-y-Wern, Bangor, Gwynedd, were asked to close their windows and doors on Saturday night, after a warning went out on social media.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said there was a "controlled burn" of a large amount of household waste in the open.

A crew attended and put out the fire.

We're attending a fire in the open in Penrhos Rd #Bangor with black smoke in the area - we're asking people in the vicinity to please close windows and doors as a precaution for the next hour - thanks for your cooperation pic.twitter.com/4hZwVKQvp8 — North Wales Fire #DiogeluCymru #KeepWalesSafe (@NorthWalesFire) March 2, 2024