Bangladesh wins toss, bats 1st in series-opener vs Australia

Australian cricket captain Steven Smith, right, and Bangladesh's cricket captain Mushfiqur Rahim pose with the tournament trophy during a news conference a day ahead of their first cricket test match in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/A.M. Ahad)

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim won the toss and elected to bat Sunday in the long awaited test series-opener against Australia at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

This is the first test between the two sides since 2006, and the touring Australians enter without any warmup matches because of flooding at the practice venue.

For Bangladesh, opener Tamim Iqbal and allrounder Shakib Al Hasan will be playing their 50th tests. Allrounder Nasir Hossain was recalled for his first test in two years, while Mominul Haque, Liton Das and Taskin Ahmed were left out.

Australia recalled left-armer Aston Agar to form two-man spin attack with Nathan Lyon.

Usman Khawaja also earned a recall at the top of Australia's batting order.

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (captain), Nasir Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Australia: David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith (captain), Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, Nathan Lyon.