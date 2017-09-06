    Bangladesh vs. Australia Scoreboard

    CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh (AP) — Scoreboard Wednesday at stumps on the third day of the second test between Bangladesh and Australia at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium:

    Bangladesh 1st Innings: 305=

    Australia 1st Innings=

    (Overnight 225-2)

    Matt Renshaw c Rahim b M Rahman 4

    David Warner c Kayes b M Rahman 123

    Steven Smith b Islam 58

    Peter Handscomb run out 82

    Glenn Maxwell c Rahim b Hasan 38

    Hilton Cartwright c Sarkar b Hasan 18

    Matthew Wade lbw b M Rahman 8

    Ashton Agar b Shakib 22

    Pat Cummins lbw b Hasan 4

    Steve O'Keefe not out 8

    Nathan Lyon not out 0

    Extras: (1w, 8b, 3lb) 11.

    TOTAL: (For 9 Wickets) 377.

    Overs: 118.

    Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-98, 3-250, 4-298, 5-321, 6-342, 7-346, 8-364, 9-376.

    Bowling: Mehidy Hasan 38-6-93-3, Mustafizur Rahman 20-2-84-3 (1w), Shakib Al Hasan 30-2-82-1, Taijul Islam 21-1-78-1, Nasir Hossain 6-2-14-0, Mominul Haque 2-0-6-0, Sabbir Rahman 1-0-9-0.

    Toss: Bangladesh.

    Series: Bangladesh leads 1-0.

    Umpires: Ian Gould and Nigel Llong, England.

    Third Umpire: Aleem Dar, Pakistan. Match Referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.