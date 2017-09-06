Bangladesh vs. Australia Scoreboard

CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh (AP) — Scoreboard Wednesday at stumps on the third day of the second test between Bangladesh and Australia at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium:
Bangladesh 1st Innings: 305=
Australia 1st Innings=
(Overnight 225-2)
Matt Renshaw c Rahim b M Rahman 4
David Warner c Kayes b M Rahman 123
Steven Smith b Islam 58
Peter Handscomb run out 82
Glenn Maxwell c Rahim b Hasan 38
Hilton Cartwright c Sarkar b Hasan 18
Matthew Wade lbw b M Rahman 8
Ashton Agar b Shakib 22
Pat Cummins lbw b Hasan 4
Steve O'Keefe not out 8
Nathan Lyon not out 0
Extras: (1w, 8b, 3lb) 11.
TOTAL: (For 9 Wickets) 377.
Overs: 118.
Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-98, 3-250, 4-298, 5-321, 6-342, 7-346, 8-364, 9-376.
Bowling: Mehidy Hasan 38-6-93-3, Mustafizur Rahman 20-2-84-3 (1w), Shakib Al Hasan 30-2-82-1, Taijul Islam 21-1-78-1, Nasir Hossain 6-2-14-0, Mominul Haque 2-0-6-0, Sabbir Rahman 1-0-9-0.
Toss: Bangladesh.
Series: Bangladesh leads 1-0.
Umpires: Ian Gould and Nigel Llong, England.
Third Umpire: Aleem Dar, Pakistan. Match Referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.
