    Bangladesh vs Australia Scoreboard

    DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Scoreboard Monday at stumps on the second day of the first test between Bangladesh and Australia at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium:

    Bangladesh 1st Innings: 260

    Australia 1st Innings: 217

    Bangladesh 2nd Innings:

    Tamim Iqbal not out 30

    Sarkar c Khawaja b Agar 15

    Taijul Islam not out 0

    Extras: 0

    TOTAL: (For 1 wicket) 45

    Overs: 22

    Still to bat: Imrul Kayes, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nasir Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

    Fall of wickets: 1-43.

    Bowling: Josh Hazlewood 3-1-3-0, Pat Cummins 2-0-5-0, Nathan Lyon 9-3-11-0, Glenn Maxwell 3-0-17-0, Ashton Agar 5-0-9-1

    Toss: won by Bangladesh

    Umpires: Aleem Dar, Pakistan, and Nigel Llong, England.

    TV Umpire: Ian Gould, England. Match Referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand