Bangladesh vs Australia Scoreboard

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Scoreboard Monday at stumps on the second day of the first test between Bangladesh and Australia at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium:

Bangladesh 1st Innings: 260

Australia 1st Innings: 217

Bangladesh 2nd Innings:

Tamim Iqbal not out 30

Sarkar c Khawaja b Agar 15

Taijul Islam not out 0

Extras: 0

TOTAL: (For 1 wicket) 45

Overs: 22

Still to bat: Imrul Kayes, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nasir Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Fall of wickets: 1-43.

Bowling: Josh Hazlewood 3-1-3-0, Pat Cummins 2-0-5-0, Nathan Lyon 9-3-11-0, Glenn Maxwell 3-0-17-0, Ashton Agar 5-0-9-1

Toss: won by Bangladesh

Umpires: Aleem Dar, Pakistan, and Nigel Llong, England.

TV Umpire: Ian Gould, England. Match Referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand