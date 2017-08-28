Bangladesh vs Australia Scoreboard

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Scoreboard Monday at stumps on the second day of the first test between Bangladesh and Australia at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium:
Bangladesh 1st Innings: 260
Australia 1st Innings: 217
Bangladesh 2nd Innings:
Tamim Iqbal not out 30
Sarkar c Khawaja b Agar 15
Taijul Islam not out 0
Extras: 0
TOTAL: (For 1 wicket) 45
Overs: 22
Still to bat: Imrul Kayes, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nasir Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.
Fall of wickets: 1-43.
Bowling: Josh Hazlewood 3-1-3-0, Pat Cummins 2-0-5-0, Nathan Lyon 9-3-11-0, Glenn Maxwell 3-0-17-0, Ashton Agar 5-0-9-1
Toss: won by Bangladesh
Umpires: Aleem Dar, Pakistan, and Nigel Llong, England.
TV Umpire: Ian Gould, England. Match Referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand
623