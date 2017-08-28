Bangladesh on top in 1st test, Australia struggling at 123-6

Australian cricket team captain Steve Smith walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal by Bangladesh's Mehedi Hasan Miraz during the second day of their first test cricket in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/ A.M. Ahad)

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Shakib Al Hasan ended Australian opener Matthew Renshaw's watchful innings in the over before lunch Monday to give Bangladesh the upper hand on day two of the series-opening test.

Renshaw survived almost two sessions, facing 94 balls for his 45 runs while Australia lost five wickets, until he edged to Soumya Sarkar at slip.

The Australians slumped to 123-6 in reply to Bangladesh's 260, still 137 behind with only four wickets in hand.

Glenn Maxwell was unbeaten on 8 and Matthew Wade was batting on five at the interval, with just the tailenders to come.

Offspinner Mehidy Hasan and left-arm spinner Al Hasan have taken two wickets apiece.

Hasan struck early, after Australia resumed day two at 18-3, when he dismissed skipper Steven Smith (8) to make the total 33-4.

Renshaw and Peter Handscomb (33) resisted the Bangladesh spinners on a tricky wicket in a 69-run fifth-wicket stand and appeared to be settling in, despite Renshaw getting reprieves on 14 and 42.

But left-arm spinner Taijul Islam got a vital breakthrough with a ball that kept low and trapped Handscomb lbw.