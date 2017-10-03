Bangladesh opens doors – and hearts – to fleeing Rohingya

When hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees began fleeing from Myanmar into Bangladesh six weeks ago, Haroon Roshid and his wife, Khaleda Begum, gave them what little they could: water, rice, plastic tarpaulins.

Their supplies quickly ran out. Then, last week, a local Islamic charity asked to use their house as a makeshift hospital. They didn’t hesitate to say yes. Their living room – its walls painted bright pink – became a delivery room, their muddy front yard a pharmacy.

A team of volunteer doctors soon arrived and helped deliver five babies in three days. Outside, thousands of sick and injured refugees received medicine.

“They are human beings just as we are,” Mr. Roshid says, standing next to his wife in their bedroom. She nods in agreement. “Our house is open to them for as long as they need,” he continues. “If the doctors stay forever, that is no problem for us.”

Behind the couple’s generosity lies Roshid’s own experience. He has been a Rohingya refugee himself since 2000, when he fled violence in neighboring Myanmar for safety in Bangladesh, just as his Muslim compatriots are fleeing their burning villages now.

He has since found work as an electrician and, six years ago, married Ms. Begum, a local Bangladeshi woman. Together they live with their four children on what was once the outskirts of the Balukhali refugee camp. Their concrete house now sits well inside the makeshift camp’s rapidly expanding boundaries, surrounded by tens of thousands of refugees who are living with nothing to protect them from the rain except plastic tarps hung over shaky bamboo poles.

As Roshid and Begum tell their story, a pregnant woman arrives at the front door. She is about to go into labor. Begum runs to the kitchen to grab fresh water while two doctors help the woman onto a bed in the living room. Another woman lies on the floor next to her newborn baby.

“We’re doing all we can to help,” Roshid says with a look of exhaustion. “There are just too many people.”

Roshid isn’t the only one feeling overwhelmed. Since late August, when soldiers and Buddhist mobs in Myanmar began burning Muslim Rohingya villages, more than half a million Rohingya are reported to have fled into Bangladesh, creating the largest refugee crisis to hit Asia in decades.

Bangladeshi authorities say the flow of refugees has greatly slowed in the past two weeks. Still, humanitarian groups are struggling to keep up with the demands of those who had already arrived. The United Nations World Food Program has appealed for $75 million in emergency aid over the next six months.

"The bottom line? This is a deplorable situation,” David Beasley, executive director of WFP, told reporters after visiting some of the camps in Bangladesh. “This is as bad as it gets.”

Bangladesh is one of the poorest countries in Asia, and this crisis has stretched the nation to its limit. As the government, the UN, and other nongovernmental organizations scramble to respond, long-time refugees and local villagers have shown remarkable kindness in their efforts to help fill in some of the gaps.

“I saw what was happening on Facebook and decided to come,” says Joshaim, a fisherman from the port city of Chittagong, 100 miles north of the camps. He came with 1,500 taka, about $18, to hand out to refugees. “I know it’s not much,” he says as he walks along a muddy path through Balukhali. “I just wanted to help.”

'UNFINISHED BUSINESS'

This is not the first time Rohingya have poured into Bangladesh. They have suffered from bursts of violence at government hands for nearly 40 years, and each outbreak has provoked a wave of refugees. Even before the current crisis, some 500,000 Rohingya had lived in camps like Balukhali and neighboring Kutupalong for decades.

But the events of the past six weeks have been on a different scale. The UN’s top human rights official has called it “a textbook example of ethnic cleansing.”

The current crisis began on Aug. 25, when Rohingya militants attacked about 30 police posts and an Army base in Myanmar’s western state of Rakhine, killing at least 12 members of the security forces. The Myanmar military launched a brutal “clearance campaign” in response, forcing people from their homes by burning them down.