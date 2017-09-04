    Bangladesh-Australia Scoreboard

    CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh (AP) — Scoreboard Monday at stumps on the first day of the second test between Bangladesh and Australia at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium:

    Bangladesh 1st Innings

    Tamim Iqbal lbw Lyon 9

    Soumya Sarkar lbw Lyon 33

    Imrul Kayes lbw Lyon 4

    Mominul Haque lbw Lyon 31

    Shakib Al Hasan c Wade b Agar 24

    Mushfiqur Rahim not out 62

    Sabbir Rahman st Wade b Lyon 66

    Nasir Hossain not out 19

    Extras: (5b) 5.

    TOTAL: (For 6 Wickets) 253.

    Overs: 90.

    Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-21, 3-70, 4-85, 5-117, 6-222.

    Still to bat: Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

    Bowling: Pat Cummins 17-4-33-0, Nathan Lyon 28-6-77-5, Steve O'Keefe 20-0-70-0, Ashton Agar 17-6-46-1, Glenn Maxwell 3-0-6-0, Hilton Cartwright 5-1-16-0.

    Toss: Bangladesh.

    Umpires: Ian Gould and Nigel Llong, England.

    Third Umpire: Aleem Dar, Pakistan. Match Referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.