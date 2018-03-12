Bangladesh aircraft crashes in Kathmandu

A Bangladeshi aircraft carrying 67 passengers and four crew crashed while coming in to land at the airport in the Nepali capital, Kathmandu, an airport official said, adding that 17 people on board had been rescued.

The state of the other people on the flight from the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka, operated by US-Bangla Airlines, was not clear. Television images showed smoke rising from the crash site. Mountainous Nepal is notorious for air accidents. Small aircraft often run into trouble at provincial airstrips. (Reuters)

