Bangladesh 218-4 in 1st test, trails South Africa by 278

POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa (AP) — Bangladesh clawed back some of the deficit to go to lunch on 218-4 and 278 runs behind South Africa on Day 3 of the first test on Saturday.

Mominul Haque was 72 not out and his unbroken partnership of 60 with Mahmudullah (26 not out) was the third consecutive half-century stand in Bangladesh's first innings.

Mominul hit 12 fours in a solid response after South Africa declared on 496-3 on Day 2.

Bangladesh lost just one wicket in the first session, when Tamim Iqbal was dismissed for 39 by a diving, one-handed catch down the legside from wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock. That gave Andile Phehlukwayo his first test wicket.

South Africa was still in clear control of the series-opener but Bangladesh was fighting, with Mominul the key. He was part of all three of Bangladesh's significant stands. He put on 67 with captain Mushfiqur Rahim on the second day, 55 with Tamim early on Saturday, and then took Bangladesh to lunch with Mahmudullah.