Banging sounds coming from shipping container lead to missing woman, Florida cops say

A woman who was last seen three days ago was found safe when someone heard her banging on a shipping container, Florida police said.

Marlene Lopez, 52, was last seen at her home on March 4, according to a news release from the Cocoa Police Department on March 7.

Two days later, on March 6, her co-worker reported her missing when she failed to pick up her son, police said.

Detectives started to search for Lopez in places she was known to go, interviewed members of her family and put out a missing persons bulletin, the police department said.

As the search entered a second day, someone called police to say they found her.

A person heard a banging sound coming from a shipping container next to a business, police said.

The person went to investigate, unlocked the shipping container and found Lopez trapped inside, according to police.

“The circumstances of how she ended up in the shipping container remain under investigation,” police said.

Lopez was uninjured and taken to a hospital for a medical examination and for possible dehydration, police said.

Cocoa is about a 45-mile drive east of Orlando.

