Bandelier National Monument seeking input on fire management plan

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Park officials are asking the public of input on part of the wildfire management plan for Bandelier National Monument.

National Park Service land with burnable vegetation has to have an approved plan for fire management. Now, the park wants input on preliminary alternatives for the new plan.

The alternatives are listed at this link. The public comment period is open until June 3. Comments can be submitted at this link. Comments can also be submitted by mail at:

Bandelier National Monument

Attn: Laura Trader, Fire Management Program

15 Entrance Rd

Los Alamos, NM 87544

In addition to the public comment period for the preliminary alternatives, the park will also offer a 30-day public comment period for the overall plan. That comment period is set to start on July 24, the National Park Service says.

