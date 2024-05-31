From 'Banana Republic' to criminal accountability: Va. politicians react to Trump verdicts

PETERSBURG – On one side, outrage. On the other, justification.

Area and state reactions to the 34 guilty verdicts against former President Donald Trump in his hush-money trial mirrored those from across the nation. His fellow Republicans call the entire case a “sham” and say the convictions are politically motivated, while Democrats say justice was served, and the verdicts prove no one is above the law.

Regardless of which side you are on, history was, in fact, made late Thursday afternoon. Trump became the first former president to be convicted of a felony. While it may not bar him from running for – and becoming – president again, the outcome is certain to pour more fuel on an already inflammable campaign for the White House.

Former Virginia GOP state Sen. Amanda Chase, whose ardent support for Trump was among the factors that got her censured by her legislative colleagues, said that to her, the verdicts reinforced that the U.S. is “officially a Banana Republic” where justice is used to quell political opposition. Current state Sen. Lashrecse Aird, a Petersburg Democrat, called the convictions “breaking news to who exactly?”

'Weaponizing' justice

Chase, a Chesterfield County Republican often referred to as “Trump in heels,” likened the former president’s conviction to the work of Laverntiy Beria, former secret-police chief under Russian dictator Joseph Stalin who bragged that he could prove anyone guilty of criminal conduct.

“Corrupt Democrats have weaponized the [Department of Justice] and blatantly violated the 1st, 5th, and 14th amendments and the Impeachment Clause,” Chase told The Progress-Index. “We are officially a Banana Republic weaponizing the judicial system against our political adversaries.”

She said the verdicts should “motivate every American to get out and vote for President Donald J Trump this November so we can put an end to this insanity.

“If they can do this to President Trump,” Chase said, “they can do this to you.”

Other Republican leaders across the area and state were just as critical of the verdicts, but in more tamped-down tones. Instead, they used the case as a backdrop to showcase what they said were President Joe Biden’s shortcomings.

"From the start, this sham trial was a political witch hunt meant to discredit Trump as a candidate in an attempt to weaken his chances of winning at the ballot box,” Del. Mike Cherry, R-Colonial Heights, said. “I hope that President Trump will swiftly utilize his right to an appeal and receive a fair hearing. "Regardless of the outcome, the economy under Joe Biden is still a mess,” he added. “Look no further than your grocery or fuel bills for proof."

Gov. Glenn Youngkin and state Attorney General Jason Miyares, both Republicans, took to the social-media platform X [formerly Twitter] to share their reactions in their personal accounts.

“The American people see this for what it is: a politically motivated prosecution orchestrated by those who want to 'get' President Trump,” Youngkin posted. “On November 5th, Americans will render their verdict on Joe Biden’s failed leadership based on the issues that affect them every day.”

Friday morning, Miyares posted an image of a fist-pumping Trump next to the words “Never Surrender” and said, “In America, we don’t seek to jail political opponents – we seek to defeat them at the ballot box. We must stand together.”

'Indicative' of upcoming election

Across the aisle, Democrats welcomed the outcome also in various tones.

“[Thursday]’s verdict is further indicative of what’s at stake in November,” Aird said. “Electing anyone other than President Biden deteriorates the very fabric of leadership our country has had since our founding fathers.”

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, the presumptive Democratic nominee for Virginia governor next year, said on X that in a New York courtroom, “our justice system held someone accountable for his crimes.” She urged calm amid the political chaos.

“In the wake of this verdict, responsible lawmakers must lead by example and not deny the truth or stoke anger,” Spanberger posted. “We must demonstrate principled leadership and uphold the rule of law.”

Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, pulled no punches in her assessment. She said the more Trump campaigns, the more damage he will do to the party.

“I am hopeful that the newly convicted thug will still be legally allowed to waste his time campaigning in Virginia so he can continue costing Republicans multiple elections for running on his platform,” Lucas said on X.

A tie to Petersburg

Trump’s weeks-long trial in New York had a familial connection to Petersburg, some 400 miles to the south, thanks to the parents of the lead prosecutor in the case.

Alvin Bragg Jr.’s mother, Sadie Chavis Bragg, was born in Petersburg and was valedictorian of her class at Peabody High School. She also was a math major at Virginia State College (now Virginia State University).

His father, Alvin Bragg Sr., moved with his family to Petersburg at the age of 13 and met Sadie Chavis at Peabody. Bragg Sr. attended Gillfield Baptist Church and led several demonstrations to desegregate Petersburg restaurants.

The couple eventually moved to Harlem where they raised their family. Bragg Sr died in 2014, his wife four years later. Both are buried at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist who covers breaking news, government and politics. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @BAtkinson_PI.

