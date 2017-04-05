Bana Alabed after chemical attack: ‘My people are dying everyday as you watch’

The seven-year-old Syrian refugee who chronicled her life in war-torn Aleppo on social media has a clear message for leaders of the international community: It’s never too late to save innocent civilians caught in her home country’s ongoing civil war.

A chemical attack on Tuesday that killed at least 75 civilians and left scores more wounded in the rebel-held Idlib province in northeastern Syria, almost universally attributed to the government of President Bashar al-Assad, sparked widespread outrage and underscored the Assad regime’s apparent indifference to world opinion as the bloody conflict enters its sixth year.

Bana Alabed and her mother, Fatemah Alabed‏, have been living in neighboring Turkey after escaping from Aleppo in December, but they still use their social media platform to draw attention to the continuing slaughter and to advocate for those still trapped.

“This is my message. It’s never too late. Save the people of Syria,” Bana Alabed said in a new video Wednesday. The young girl also appealed to the United Nations, King Salman of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to help bring an end to the war.

My message to the @UN, @kingsalman, @hhshkmohd & @justintrudeau: I have only one wish & that's END THE WAR IN SYRIA NOW. please. Thank you — Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) April 5, 2017





Dear world. my name is Bana, I am 7 years old Syrian girl. My people are dying everyday as you watch. This is the end of humanity. #Idlib — Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) April 4, 2017





Early Tuesday morning, warplanes dropped bombs that released toxic gas on the city of Khan Shaykhun in Idlib. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the attack killed at least 106 citizens, including women and children. It is believed to be the deadliest chemical attack in Syria since the assault on Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, in 2013.

The Alabeds shared heartbreaking videos and pictures of people writhing and suffocating from the effects of the toxic chemicals. People with gaping wounds and bloodied faces are shown sprawled amid debris, while others convulse on rubble-laden streets below thick black clouds.

Dear world, watch this and tell me why we still can't stop this.Until when will the war in Syria go on? Until when. Until when. Until when.? pic.twitter.com/LbSM7w9IGY — Fatemah Alabed (@FatemahAlabed) April 5, 2017





This is today in Syria in #Idlib. Hi @realdonaldtrump do you love this? pic.twitter.com/Rux9d7aV36 — Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) April 4, 2017





Dear world, today these children were murdered with chemical in Idlib. Shame on you killers, shame on you. Shame on you, shame on you.. pic.twitter.com/GMG1NIP25J — Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) April 4, 2017





Bana and Fatemah Alabed, who appeared on CNN’s “New Day” Wednesday morning, encouraged their followers to flood the streets wherever they are and demand justice for everyone killed in Syria on Tuesday.

“The world is watching. The world doesn’t do anything,” Bana said. “I want them to stop the war, and I want the children of Syria to play and go to school and live in peace. Together we can help them. Together we can save them.”

When Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., was asked to respond to Bana’s message later that morning on CNN, he said the U.S. needs to get over its “fear of action” because it’s facing a humanitarian crisis.

“I’m ashamed of our government’s actions so far, and inaction. I wish I had the ability to move forces to do what needs to be done,” Kinzinger said.

He lamented that this is the first time the U.S. has de facto accepted the use of chemical weapons on the battlefield since the First World War.

Bana’s dispatches from eastern Aleppo have often been compared to Anne Frank’s diary during the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands. For many around the world, Bana put a human face on the tragedy. She has 363,000 followers on Twitter.

