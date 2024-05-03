Bamberg man charged in slaying of mother of three. She was found shot in a burned car

A South Carolina man has been charged in the death of Megan Bodiford, 25-year-old a mother of three who was found shot in a burned out car.

On Friday, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged Jarrett Haskell Davis, 28, with murder, arson, and desecration of human remains. He was also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime andunlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to warrants released by SLED.

Bodiford’s body was discovered on Tuesday, April 30, off of of Turn Ray Road near the city of Denmark in Bamberg County. Davis is accused of shooting Bodiford and then setting fire to her car with her inside, according to SLED.

Accusations and anger surfaced online after Bodiford’s disappearance was reported as being connected to Davis. While he was not initially named as a suspect, media reports and social media posts described Bodiford and Davis as being in a relationship.

“How could you?” one person wrote on Davis’ Facebook page on Tuesday, after Bodifrod’s body was found.

The Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office said Bodiford was last heard from on Thursday, April 25, when she told a friend she was worried her boyfriend was going to kill her, according to WIS-TV.

The friend told deputies that Bodiford reached out to her on April 25 around 9:48 p.m., saying if she didn’t hear from her within 30 minutes to call law enforcement, according to media reports.

The friend did not contact law enforcement until the next day, according to reports. On April 27, the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing person advisory for Bodiford.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence Ghents Branch Road for a welfare check, according to the media reports, which cited an incident report from the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office. Media reports did not say who owned the home, but WIS-TV reported that the Bamberg County deputies tracked a cell phone belonging to Boifford’s to that address.

On April 27, Davis was arrested on an outstanding warrant for second degree domestic violence. His address in court records is listed as 1755 Ghents Branch Road, Denmark.

WIS-TV Bodiford’s 4-month-old baby was found unharmed at the Ghent’s Branch Road home.

Bodiford had three daughters, aged 7, 4, and 4 months, according to a GoFundMe account set up for her family.

Davis was booked at the Bamberg County Detention Center.

SLED described their investigation as “active and ongoing” and the case will be prosecuted by the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office.