Bam Adebayo added to Heat’s list of injuries. The latest on Adebayo and Duncan Robinson

There’s a new name on the Miami Heat’s list of injury concerns.

A day after Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson returned to Miami on Tuesday to see a back specialist, Heat All-Star center Bam Adebayo was downgraded to questionable for Wednesday night’s matchup against the Cavaliers in Cleveland because of a lingering lower back contusion.

Adebayo has been playing through the back contusion, but pain and swelling in the area put his status into question for the final game of the Heat’s trip. He was with the team at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Wednesday morning, but did not take part in the Heat’s shootaround.

“It’s something that he’s been dealing with,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of Adebayo’s lower back contusion following the team’s morning shootaround in Cleveland. “And by the time we got to Cleveland, it definitely didn’t get better, it got a little bit worse. So we’ll treat him and he’ll be day-to-day.”

Spoelstra also labeled Robinson as day-to-day on Wednesday, but that’s pending Robinson’s visit to a back specialist. Robinson exited Monday’s road loss to the Philadelphia 76ers early with back discomfort before the decision was made for him to head back to Miami for further evaluation.

“He wasn’t going to be able to play today,” Spoelstra said. “So we might as well just get him checked out there and start that process with [Heat senior director of rehabilitation] Jeff Ruiz and try to get him back as quick as we can.

“He’ll get a scan just to make sure we know what it is. He’ll work with Jeff, start that process right now and we’ll see where he is.”

Amid a season full of injury issues, Adebayo and Robinson have been two of the Heat’s most durable players.

Adebayo, 26, has played in 58 of the Heat’s first 68 games. He has averaged 19.9 points, 10.6 rebounds, four assists, 1.1 steals and one block per game this season.

Robinson, 29, has played in 63 of the Heat’s first 68 games. He has averaged 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and three assists per game while shooting 40.5 percent on 7.1 three-point attempts per game.

With Adebayo’s status in question, that likely means more playing time for center Thomas Bryant if Adebayo can’t play. And with Robinson and some of the Heat’s other three-point shooters out, that could mean more playing time for three-point shooting two-way contract forward Cole Swider.

Bryant has already been in the Heat’s rotation for the last two weeks with usual backup center Kevin Love out because of an injury, but Swider entered Wednesday with just 55 NBA minutes logged this season.

Most of Swider’s work this season has come in the G League with the Heat’s developmental affiliate. He has averaged 24.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 45.8 percent on 10 three-point attempts per game in 19 appearances with the G League’s Sioux Falls Skyforce this season.

In Swider’s limited NBA opportunities with the Heat, Swider entered Wednesday shooting 5 of 19 (26.3 percent) from three-point range in 11 games this season.

“He is a great, great shooter. He really is,” Spoelstra said of Swider. “He’s elite with what he does, and I think his stints in Sioux Falls have really impacted winning. That matters. Then it’s just a matter of the fit, the timing and the opportunities with us.”

MORE INJURY NEWS

Along with Adebayo’s questionable status, the Heat also listed Jimmy Butler (right foot contusion) and Nikola Jovic (right hamstring strain) as questionable for Wednesday’s game in Cleveland.

Both Butler and Jovic missed the last two games with their injuries.

“I’m feeling a lot better,” Jovic said after Wednesday’s morning shootaround. “I went through a little practice yesterday and now the shootaround, and it feels a lot better. We still don’t know if I’m going to play or not tonight. I hope I will.”

But the Heat has already ruled out Tyler Herro (right foot medial tendinitis), Love (right heel bruise), Josh Richardson (season-ending right shoulder surgery) and Robinson for Wednesday’s game.

The Cavaliers will also be very short-handed, ruling out Ty Jerome (right ankle surgery), Donovan Mitchell (nasal fracture), Evan Mobley (left ankle sprain), Max Strus (right knee strain) and Dean Wade (right knee sprain). Also, Cavaliers two-way contract players Isaiah Mobley and Pete Nance will be unavailable because they are on G League assignments.