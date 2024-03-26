Baltimore's bridge collapse could hamper the busy port. Where do Ohio's busiest ports rank?

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, collapsed early Tuesday after it was struck by a large cargo ship, prompting a massive emergency response. The Baltimore City Fire Department described the collapse as a mass-casualty incident.

Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, a vessel leaving the Port of Baltimore struck the Key Bridge, causing the collapse. The ship apparently lost power a few minutes before striking the bridge, a senior U.S. official told USA Today.

The bridge carried Interstate 695 traffic across the Patapsco River. It was the southernmost river crossing in Baltimore.

Along with construction workers, several vehicles were on the bridge at the time of impact and plunged into the Patapsco River below. Two people have been rescued, and the massive search effort continues.

How do Ohio ports compare to Baltimore?

Baltimore is a major commercial port and one of the busiest on the East Coast. The accident investigation and bridge rebuild could conceivably limit or put a halt to shipping traffic to and from Baltimore.

The Department of Transportation's Bureau of Transportation Statistics rated Baltimore as the 17th-largest port in the United States in 2021 in terms of total tonnage handled. It moved more than 37 million tons that year.

So how do Ohio's busiest ports compare?

Ports in Cleveland and Toledo have increased their tonnage, ranking No. 42 and No. 44 in total tonnage out of 50 ports included in the BTS study.

The Port of Cleveland is one of the largest ports on the Great Lakes. Roughly 13 million tons of cargo move through the Cleveland Harbor each year, according to their website.

Annually, $4.7 billion of total economic value is supported in the region, $1.8 billion consists of total personal income and local consumption, and 22,000 jobs are supported by maritime activity.

The Port of Cleveland's tonnage increased more than 31% between 2020 and 2021, according to the BTS study.

Also a port in the Great Lakes, the Port of Toledo is home to 13 terminals linked to global markets through the Great Lakes and the St. Lawrence Seaway System.

According to the BTS, up to 12 million tons of cargo move through the Toledo Harbor each year. A little over 50,000 direct jobs support the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway System, and over 8,000 of those support just the Port of Toledo. In 2022, the direct business revenue received by the firms directly dependent upon the cargo handled at the marine terminals located at the Port of Toledo was $482.8 million, according to their economic impact report.

The Port of Toledo's tonnage increased more than 32% between 2020 and 2021, per the BTS study.

The steel frame of the Francis Scott Key Bridge sits on top of a container ship after it struck the bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 26, 2024.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Comparing Ohio's shipping ports to Baltimore after tragic bridge collapse