Baltimore Police: Two of 15 employees investigated for role in Brooklyn Day mass shooting could be fired

BALTIMORE — Fifteen Baltimore Police employees, including sworn and professional personnel, were investigated for misconduct allegations following the Brooklyn Day mass shooting last July, the department said Thursday.

Of those, two are facing termination and 10 are recommended to lose days of pay.

The police department news release included an overview of the internal investigation’s results but did not include the names of the officers or the full investigative files.

Gunfire erupted past midnight at the hundreds-large block party in Brooklyn Homes last July, wounding 30, two fatally. The two killings have not been solved. Four of the five teenagers accused of participating in the chaotic shootout have pleaded guilty to varying roles. None admitted to shooting anyone, despite four being charged with attempted murder.

According to the department, it investigated the employees for allegations of false statements, neglect of duty, conduct unbecoming and body-worn camera violations. It did not specify which administrative charges pertained to which personnel. The 15 employees investigated for policy and misconduct violations were a captain, two lieutenants, four sergeants, three officers and five professional staff members.

Out of the 15 who were investigated, 12 were charged with administrative violations or “inactions tied to the mass shooting and/or the investigation into possible misconduct,” the news release said. Those dozen included eight sworn personnel and four professional staff members, who are typically civilians.

“From Day One, it was important that we not only do a deep dive into all that happened before, during and after this tragic incident, but also hold those accountable who violated our policies and, most importantly, the public’s trust,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said in the statement. “Our Department is committed to learning from this incident and rebuilding trust with the communities we serve.”

Before the recommended discipline is finalized, sworn members can request a trial board to “challenge their charges and/or discipline.” Professional members follow the city’s Administrative and Personnel Manual, the release noted.

“This tragedy has left deep scars on all of Baltimore — made worse by the understanding that there were preventable failures and mistakes made by those who are charged with keeping all of our residents safe,” Mayor Brandon Scott said in the release. “These recommendations are fair, and hopefully they will aid in the effort to heal from this tragedy and ensure the department is better equipped moving forward.”

