Baltimore Police questioned in budget hearing: officer ‘indifference’ in Brooklyn shooting, citations, civilian oversight

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police want to hire more civilians, free more police up for patrol and get officers out of their cars, engaging with the public on foot.

In his first budget hearing since being tapped to lead the agency nearly a year ago, Commissioner Richard Worley echoed many of the same priorities he’s laid out since. He wants to improve community policing, an area where the department has fallen behind. He wants to get out from under the city’s federal consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice in the next two years. And he wants to do as much as possible with the officers he has.

Baltimore Police, like other agencies across the country, is plagued by vacancies. The fiscal year 2025 spending plan would, in response, add more nonpolice employees across the agency: It calls for 58 new civilian positions funded by cutting long-vacant sworn roles, which it hopes will lead to up to $1 million in overtime savings.

The agency’s Wednesday budget hearing before the Baltimore City Council focused less on city violence, freeing council members up to probe on a wide range of topics.

Several praised the agency for progress it’s made in recent years, including its role in Baltimore’s continued reductions in shootings.

Others had tough questions about how the department is following up on the officer “indifference” identified as a contributing factor to the Brooklyn Homes shooting in a subsequent after-action report last year, the number of citations Baltimore Police are issuing for low-level offenses and how it’s working with police oversight bodies like Baltimore’s Administrative Charging Committee.

Baltimore Police’s $593 million budget request seeks a roughly $15 million increase in city dollars from the general fund over last fiscal year’s allocation. The total budget request, however, is slightly lower than last year’s, due to sizable reductions in federal, state and special grants.

It seeks $540 million from the general fund, for a total budget of $593 million; the fiscal year 2024 approved budget included roughly $525 million from the general fund in its overall $594 million appropriation.

Here’s what to know:

Investigation into police role in Brooklyn Homes shooting

Councilwoman Odette Ramos had numerous questions about steps Baltimore Police took in the wake of last year’s devastating July mass shooting following the Brooklyn Homes community’s annual Brooklyn Day block party. Gunfire that broke out after midnight claimed the lives of two young people and injured 28 others.

Months out from a report that found officer “indifference” had played a role, she wanted to know: What’s changed since?

Police officials responded that they are renewing community policing efforts, with an eye toward expecting all officers to engage with residents, not just those tasked with community engagement as neighborhood coordination officers, or NCOs. The idea, according to Deputy Chief Sarah Ritter, who is overseeing the effort, is to make time for those NCOs to have deeper relationships and help more with community problems.

Pressing later, Ramos urged the department to “eradicate” any indifference in the department. Worley said he agreed, but that he didn’t know if it would ever get to “100%.”

“I don’t know that we will ever get rid of indifference in some people,” Worley said at one point.

“Then they shouldn’t be police officers,” Ramos responded.

Later, Deputy Chief Brian Nadeau, who oversees the department’s compliance and public integrity bureaus, said an internal investigation had been sent to the city’s Administrative Charging Committee. In other words, the police’s review of how officers acted before and during the shooting is now under consideration by the group tasked with finding any policy violations and recommending discipline. Nadeau didn’t share any of the department’s findings in that investigation.

Separately, he pushed back on the notion of officer “indifference” as a factor in its handling of Brooklyn Day, describing it as a characterization made with “limited review.”

“It’s like walking up to a scene, you see somebody, you can make a quick assessment of what’s happening,” Nadeau said. “But once you gather all the facts, you go through an investigation, you may find out other things were happening.”

Officers still writing few citations for low-level offenses

Out of 81 citations that Baltimore Police have written since a citation docket was started last year by State’s Attorney Ivan Bates, 58 have been rejected.

Worley said he wasn’t going to “sugarcoat” the department’s low number, calling the process “more difficult” than he or Bates had anticipated.

The lack of citations by BPD officers has been criticized by Bates ally Sheila Dixon, a Democratic mayoral candidate who was recently defeated by Mayor Brandon Scott in the Democratic primary. On Wednesday, Councilman Zeke Cohen, who won the primary for council president, took up the issue, saying he is not satisfied with where the city is on so-called “quality of life” crimes, like for drugs and loitering.

Since Dixon’s criticisms, police leaders have sought to help officers in writing citations. Police now have access to an app with help on charging language, officials said, and a member of the state’s attorney’s office has attended roll call meetings.

One major hurdle, according to Worley, is the need to provide a warning before a citation. He said the department is seeking clarification from the Department of Justice and the consent decree monitoring team that the warning doesn’t have to be from the same day or night.

Councilman Kristerfer Burnett highlighted a separate concern around the citation docket: Police are not tracking warnings.

Burnett urged the agency to begin collecting that data, and to improve the documentation of race and ethnicity in those interactions.

An end to the consent decree?

Worley reiterated Wednesday that it is his goal to see the agency exit its policing consent decree by the time his three-year contract is up.

“June 8 would be one year, so I’m hoping to be done within two years,” Worley said.

He predicted the agency’s biggest hurdle would be staffing, but said the department would “do our best.”

Earlier this year, the department achieved compliance with the first two sections of its consent decree, with many sections still left to go. It must remain in full compliance with the first two sections for a year before it can exit federal oversight in those areas.

Worley also revisited previous statements about community policing being a priority in part because the department was behind on its goals under the consent decree. When he took over, he moved district detectives from district commanders’ plates, in part to give those commanders more time to focus on patrol officers’ community policing.

He’s also made a big push for foot patrols. A recent audit, he said, found officers were spending about 15% of their time on foot patrols, or about an hour per shift.

“I’m not naive enough to think some aren’t just sitting there doing nothing [in cars], but we’ve cut down a great deal on that,” Worley said.

Working with civilian oversight bodies

In response to council questions, Nadeau said he was “well aware” of concerns from the group of civilians tasked with reviewing police misconduct and recommending discipline that police were turning files over too close to deadlines.

However, he said, staffing is an issue for the department.

An expectation laid out in the consent decree for police to complete misconduct investigations within 90 days is an “impossibility” with the current manpower, Nadeau said. But investigators are trying to prioritize cases that go to the Administrative Charging Committee and are close to deadline.

The committee reviews cases that involve members of the public. All disciplinary cases must be completed within a year and a day of the complaint, per state law.

“Are they right to complain? Of course they are. They should have the cases much earlier,” Nadeau said of the Administrative Charging Committee. “Nothing would make me happier than to give them much earlier, but we need a lot more bodies to do that.”

Committee members told The Baltimore Sun that the police department’s delays in completing investigations had resulted in them being forced to cram hours of body camera footage into weekends or schedule emergency meetings. They also warned it could mean a less thorough review, with less time to request more information or investigation.

Baltimore officials, in response, say they are working to streamline the transfer and grant access to investigative materials even before investigations are complete.

Cohen urged Nadeau to talk with the committee members and “work through” the issue.

“We have to get this right, as a matter of justice for the public,” he said. “When what I’m hearing fairly consistently from members of the boards is the timelines are not meeting their expectations, I think that is a problem we have to work collaboratively on.”

