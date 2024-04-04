Baltimore Police officers placed on administrative duty during internal probe in Northwestern District

Two Baltimore Police officers have been placed on administrative duty in response to an investigation by the department’s internal affairs unit at the Northwestern District station.

Detectives with the department’s Public Integrity Bureau, which investigates wrongdoing by officers, were “at the Northwestern District on (Tuesday) conducting an investigation which is a normal course of action,” police spokesperson Amanda Krotki said in an email.

Krotki declined to divulge the nature of the investigation at Northwestern District station, which is on Reisterstown Road in the city’s Woodmere neighborhood.

“Two members have their police powers suspended but are working administrative duties,” Krotki said.

She declined to identify the officers or specify their assignments.

The Baltimore Banner news site first reported the internal investigation.

