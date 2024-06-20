Baltimore Police looking for missing 9-year-old boy last seen in Seton Hill neighborhood

Baltimore Police are looking for a 9-year-old boy named Ashton Harris.

He was last seen in the 500 block of Orchard Street in Central Baltimore’s Seton Hill neighborhood. Harris is about 3 feet, 11 inches and weighs about 75 pounds, police said, and he was last seen wearing a light-blue T-shirt with graphics on the back, dark blue sweatpants, and black Crocs or Jordan shoes with gold on them.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 410-984-7385 or dial 911.