Baltimore man, Cumberland woman indicted by Allegany County grand jury

Mar. 27—CUMBERLAND — A Baltimore man indicted on drug distribution and firearm charges and a city woman indicted on drug distribution and drug possession charges were being held without bond Wednesday at the Allegany County Detention Center, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.

Tyree Lorenzo Hope, 32, was arrested Monday on the indictment charging him with 13 crimes, including drug distribution and possession offenses and felony firearm crimes.

Jakela Tonice Watkins, 34, was taken into custody Monday on a bench warrant issued after she was indicted on six charges, including narcotics distribution and possession offenses, police said.

The indictments were returned by an Allegany County grand jury last week.

Hope is charged in alleged crimes that occurred earlier this month and Watkins for alleged crimes that took place in January, according to court records.