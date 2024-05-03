Baltimore man charged for double homicide, police say

A Baltimore man was arrested Wednesday in a Feb. 7 double homicide, police said

Daquan Woodard, 21, of Baltimore was charged with murder in the first degree for fatally shooting 40-year-old Odell Curtis and 32-year-old Ricardo Brooks-Watters after a dispute, according to a Baltimore Police news release.

Woodard does not have an attorney listed in electronic court records, but has a preliminary hearing on June 4.

At about 9:48 p.m. on Feb. 7, officers responded to the 4400 block of Bel Air Road in in Belair-Edison neighborhood to investigate a report of a shooting and found Curtis and Brooks-Watters with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.