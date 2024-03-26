Baltimore’s Key Bridge collapse will ‘significantly disrupt’ East Coast car shipments

The Port of Baltimore is specially equipped to receive automotive cargo and handles the majority of vehicles delivered to the East Coast, according to the Maryland Dept. of Transportation’s website

That particular type of cargo, known in the industry as Ro-Ro, or Roll-On Roll-Off, will be significantly disrupted by the Key Bridge collapse, said Yossi Sheffi, an engineering professor and director of the MIT Center for Transportation Logistics.

Supply chain manager says Americans should expect shortages after Baltimore bridge collapse

“You need special terminals and special docking facilities to be able to handle this type of cargo,” Sheffi said. “Many other ports are not equipped to handle the type of commodities that go to Baltimore. They can take care of some of the [shipping] containers, if they have the capacity, sure. But some of these ports, like Boston unfortunately, are significantly less efficient.”

Ford and GM officials told Bloomberg the companies would divert shipments to other ports after the Key Bridge collapsed Tuesday. More than 847,000 vehicles shipped through Baltimore last year, according to Bloomberg.

The Port of Baltimore saw a record $74.3 billion worth of foreign cargo cross its state-owned and private piers, according to the American Journal of Transportation. Baltimore handled 43.3 million tons of cargo in 2022 – nearly matching its record of 44.2 million tons in 2019, the AJT said.

The head of a supply chain management company told the Associated Press Americans should expect shortages of goods as the Baltimore bridge collapse affects ocean container shipping and East Coast trucking logistics.

“It’s not just the port of Baltimore that’s going to be impacted,” said Ryan Petersen, CEO of Flexport.

Parts of the Francis Scott Key Bridge remain after a container ship collided with a support Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Baltimore. The major bridge in Baltimore snapped and collapsed after a container ship rammed into it early Tuesday, and several vehicles fell into the river below. Rescuers were searching for multiple people in the water. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark)

The Dali container vessel after striking the Francis Scott Key Bridge that collapsed into the Patapsco River in Baltimore, Maryland, US, on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. The commuter bridge collapsed after being rammed by the Dali ship, causing vehicles to plunge into the water. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The steel frame of the Francis Scott Key Bridge sit on the water after it collapsed in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 26, 2024. The bridge collapsed after being struck by a container ship, sending multiple vehicles and up to 20 people plunging into the harbor below.

The collapsed steel frame of the Francis Scott Key Bridge and a section of the roadway still upright (L) sit on the water after the bridge collapsed in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 26, 2024. The bridge collapsed after being struck by a container ship, sending multiple vehicles and up to 20 people plunging into the harbor below.

Baltimore Fire Department Chief James Wallace, with Police Commissioner Richard Worley (R) and Mayor Brandon Scott (2nd R), speaks at a press conference on the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge Baltimore, Maryland, on March 26, 2024. The bridge collapsed early March 26 after being struck by a container ship, sending multiple vehicles and up to 20 people plunging into the harbor below.

A section of the roadway still stands after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after it was struck by a container ship, in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 26, 2024. The collapsed sent multiple vehicles and up to 20 people plunging into the harbor below.

A US Coast Guard helicopter flies over the Dali container vessel after it struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge that collapsed into the Patapsco River in Baltimore, Maryland, US, on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. The commuter bridge collapsed after being rammed by the Dali ship, causing vehicles to plunge into the water. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Parts of the Francis Scott Key Bridge remain after a container ship collided with a support Tuesday, March 26, 2024 in Baltimore. The major bridge in Baltimore snapped and collapsed after a container ship rammed into it early Tuesday, and several vehicles fell into the river below. Rescuers were searching for multiple people in the water. (WJLA via AP)

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse is shown early morning, Tuesday, March 26, 2024 from Riviera Beach, Md. A container ship rammed into a major bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday, causing it to snap in a few places and plunge into the river below. Several vehicles fell into the chilly waters, and rescuers were initially searching for at least seven people. (AP Photo/Nathan Ellgren)

According to the AP, Petersen was working with his team Tuesday to reroute about 800 shipping containers currently making their way to Baltimore’s port.

“It’s a scramble because each of those containers has now a new journey to clear customs, you’ve got to get a different truck to pick it up at a different port, it creates a whole lot of downstream work,” Peterson told the AP.

Sheffi doesn’t believe the disruption will severely damage the U.S. economy because the supply chain will adapt, he says, but it will almost certainly cause delays.

“I don’t think it’s something that will impact the GDP,” Sheffi said. “You’re not going to see the GDP drop by several points because the system will adjust. But for the people in the system who will need to take more time [to work around the collapse], something like that doesn’t show up in the economic data.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

