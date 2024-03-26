Baltimore Key Bridge collapse, in pictures

Borderless Capital, an investment firm that specializes in web3, announced Tuesday that it is acquiring CTF Capital, a quantitative trading and asset management firm headquartered in Miami, with technology and operation teams in Latin America. With this acquisition, Borderless Capital will add AI-infused quant trading expertise to its own business.
Controversial crypto biometrics venture Worldcoin has been almost entirely booted out of Europe after being hit with another temporary ban -- this time in Portugal. The order from the country's data protection authority comes hard on the heels of the same type of three-month stop-processing order from Spain's DPA earlier this month. Portugal was one of just two European countries left where Worldcoin was still operating its proprietary eyeball-scanning orbs after Spain's ban.
T-Mobile’s annual deal for baseball fans is back. From Tuesday through Sunday, the carrier’s customers can claim a free yearlong subscription to MLB.TV for live and on-demand streaming access to the entire Major League Baseball season.