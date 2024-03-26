Baltimore Key Bridge collapse, in pictures

In the early hours of Tuesday, the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed into the Patapsco River after a container ship crashed into it.

Dramatic pictures show the full scale of the collapse.

A view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland, US, on 26 March 2024

A view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland, US, on 26 March 2024

A view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland, US, on 26 March 2024

A huge search operation is under way for at least seven people, authorities say, while two people have been pulled from the water.

A view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland, US, on 26 March 2024

Rescue personnel gather on the shore of the Patapsco River after a cargo ship ran into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing its collapse, in Baltimore, Maryland, USA, on 26 March 2024

Sonar has detected multiple vehicles underwater, where the temperature is around 8C (47F).

A view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland, US, on 26 March 2024

The ship is now wedged into debris from the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which is 3km (1.6 miles) long and part of a major highway.

A view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland, US, on 26 March 2024

A view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland, US, on 26 March 2024

The Francis Scott Key Bridge rests partially collapsed after a cargo ship ran into it in Baltimore, Maryland, USA, on 26 March 2024

A view of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, US, on 26 March 2024

A view of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, US, on 26 March 2024

A view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland, US, on 26 March 2024

Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J Wiedefeld gave a press conference, saying that there were contractors working on the bridge at the time of the collapse, repairing the concrete surface.

Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld speaks during a press conference, following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, in Baltimore, Maryland, US, on 26 March, 2024

He added that all shipping traffic in and out of the Port of Baltimore has been suspended as the search and rescue mission continues.

A view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland, US, on 26 March 2024

All photos subject to copyright.