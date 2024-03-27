Baltimore Key Bridge collapse live updates: ‘No hope’ for six missing men as search suspended

The search for six missing men, all construction workers who fell from the Patapsco River, following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge has been called off.

Coast Guard rear admiral Shannon Gilreath said there was no hope of finding the missing men alive due to the frigid water and the length of time elapsed since the accident.

The collapse occurred after a ship collided around with the bridge around 1am on Tuesday, in Baltimore, Maryland. Two people were rescued from the water, with one in critical condition and the other rejecting medical attention. Officials said eight men were originally unaccounted for.

“Based on the length of time that we’ve gone in this search the extensive search efforts that have gone into it, the water temperature, at this point we do not believe we are going to find these individuals alive,” the official said.

“The coast guard’s not going away, none of our partners are going away, but we’re just going to transition into a different phase.”

The cargo-carrying vessel, called the Dali, crashed into a pillar of the bridge approximately 30 minutes after setting sail on its 27-day journey to Sri Lanka.

Key points

Baltimore Key Bridge collapses after ship collision

Search for six presumed dead workers to resume Wednesday

Two people removed from water after bridge collapse, with six still missing

Mapped: What was the route of the Dali ship before crash?

Search for six presumed dead to resume Wednesday

05:36 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Search divers will return to the waters surrounding the twisted ruins of the Baltimore bridge on Wednesday to look for the remains of the six workers presumed dead.

Maryland state police and the US Coast Guard officials said diminished visibility and increasingly treacherous currents in the wreckage-strewn channel made continued search efforts on the river too risky to continue overnight.

Starting at 6am on Wednesday, “we’re hoping to put divers in the water and begin a more detailed search to do our very best to recover those six missing people,” state police colonel Roland Butler said.

“We do not believe that we’re going to find any of these individuals alive,” Coast Guard rear admiral Shannon Gilreath added.

Rescuers pulled two other workers from the water alive on Tuesday, and one of them was hospitalised.

Biden administration ‘intends’ to pick up bridge rebuilding cost

05:30 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

President Joe Biden said he planned to travel to Baltimore and intends for the federal government to pick up the entire cost of rebuilding the collapsed Key Bridge.

“I expect the Congress to support my effort,” he said.

“This is going to take some time but the people of Baltimore can count on us to stick with them every step of the way, until the port is reopened and the bridge is rebuilt.

“We’re not leaving until it’s done.”Mr Biden added: “I’m directing my team to move heaven and Earth to reopen the port and rebuild the bridge as soon as humanly possible.”

The people of Baltimore can count on us to stick with them every step of the way, until the port is reopened and Francis Scott Key bridge is rebuilt.



We're not leaving until it's done. pic.twitter.com/Hsm4kpNRtP — President Biden (@POTUS) March 26, 2024

Cargo ship had valid certificates, says Singapore port authorities

05:00 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

The “Dali” cargo vessel involved in the Baltimore bridge collapse had valid certificates on its structural integrity and equipment functionality at the time of the incident, Singapore’s Marine and Ports Authority said.

The ship had also passed two separate foreign port state inspections in June and September last year, it added.

Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico nationals missing after bridge collapse

04:30 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

The six people who are unaccounted for after the Key Bridge collapse were part of a construction crew filling potholes on the bridge, said Paul Wiedefeld, the state’s transportation secretary.

Guatemala’s consulate in Maryland said two of the missing were citizens of the Central American nation.

Honduras’ deputy foreign affairs minister Antonio Garcia said that a Honduran citizen, Maynor Yassir Suazo Sandoval, was missing, the Associated Press reported.

Mexico’s Washington consulate said via social media X that citizens of that nation were also among the missing. It did not say how many.

A senior executive at the company that employed the workers said that the workers were presumed dead given the water’s depth and how much time had passed.

Jeffrey Pritzker, executive vice president of Brawner Builders, said the crew was working in the middle of the bridge when it came down.

“This was so completely unforeseen,” he said.“We don’t know what else to say. We take such great pride in safety, and we have cones and signs and lights and barriers and flaggers.”

Maryland transportation authority gives guidance after bridge collision

04:00 , Michelle Del Rey

Here is the latest information regarding detours that are in place following the collapse of the Key Bridge. @TheMDTA @MDSHA pic.twitter.com/JgkEm7Zylz — MDTransportationDept (@MDOTNews) March 26, 2024

Ship issued mayday calls moments before bridge collision

03:40 , Alisha Rahaman Sarkar

Crew members onboard the cargo vessel “Dali” issued a mayday call moments before the crash took down the Francis Scott Key bridge, enabling authorities to limit vehicle traffic on the span, Maryland’s governor Wes Moore said.

As the vessel neared the bridge, puffs of black smoke could be seen as the lights flickered on and off. It struck one of the bridge’s supports, causing the structure to collapse like a toy, and a section of the span came to rest on the bow.

With the ship barreling toward the bridge at “a very, very rapid speed”, authorities had just enough time to stop cars from coming over the bridge, Mr Moore said.

“These people are heroes,” he said. “They saved lives last night.”

Bridge was named after Francis Scott Key

03:30 , Associated Press

A major bridge that collapsed in Baltimore after getting hit by a ship is named for Francis Scott Key, who turned a wartime experience in the early 19th century into the poem that became the national anthem of the United States.

Key was a prominent attorney in the region during the first half of the 19th century. In September 1814, two years after the War of 1812 had started between the United States and the British, he was on a ship to negotiate an American prisoner’s release and witnessed a 25-hour British bombardment of Fort McHenry.

From his vantage point on the Patapsco River, the 35-year-old Key was able to see that the American flag stayed up through the hours of darkness and was still at the top of the fort when the morning came. He turned it into a poem.

“And the rocket’s red glare, the bomb bursting in air, gave proof through the night that our flag was still there,” as one of Key’s original lines says. The rockets and bombs later became plural.

NTSB sending team to investigate Baltimore bridge collapse

03:15 , Michelle Del Rey

The National Transportation Safety Board has said it is sending a team to investigate the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.

Biden sends federal resources to Baltimore

02:15 , Michelle Del Rey

This morning, I convened senior members of my team for a briefing on the collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge.



I've directed my Administration to ensure every federal resource is available to assist search and rescue efforts and response to this terrible incident. pic.twitter.com/quqe7jogwm — President Biden (@POTUS) March 26, 2024

Five vehicles found submerged in water

01:15 , Michelle Del Rey

Baltimore City Fire Chief James Wallace told CNN that authorities found three passenger vehicles, a cement truck and another vehicle submerged in the water, using infrared and side-scan sonar technology.

So far only two people have been rescued but six people who were conducting construction on the bridge are thought to be missing.

Dive teams are working to perform search missions.

Harbor pilots were directing ship at time of collision

00:15 , Michelle Del Rey

At the time of the Dali crashing into the Francis Scott Key Bridge, harbor pilots were directing the ship, as customary when ships enter ports or canals.

None of the 23 crew members were injured.

Conditions also dangerous for divers involved in Baltimore bridge collapse search

00:06 , Mike Bedigan

US Coast Guard officials said that conditions for search divers were also treacherous, after calling off the search for six missing men.

The water temperature in the Patapsco River as well as debris from the bridge floating in the water all make recovery extremely challenging, according to one official.

“We do not want to injure any of these first responders in this recovery effort,” he said on Tuesday, adding that the jagged debris could easily puncture a diver’s airline.

Structural engineers will be brought in to help divers understand how to navigate the twisted metal of the bridge.

Six individuals missing ‘presumed dead’ as search called off

Tuesday 26 March 2024 23:57 , Mike Bedigan

The search for six individuals who went missing after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed has been called off, after authorities said they are not expected to be found alive.

At a press conference on Tuesday afternoon an official said that though Coast Guard members would still be in the area, search efforts would now be entering “a different phase’>

“Based on the length of time that we’ve gone in this search the extensive search efforts that have gone into it, the water temperature, at this point we do not believe we are going to find these individuals alive,” the official said.

“The coast guard’s not going away, none of our partners are going away, but we’re just going to transition into a different phase.”

The men went missing after a ship collided with the bridge around 1am in Baltimore, Maryland. Two people were rescued from the water, with one in critical condition and the other rejecting medical attention. Officials said eight men were originally unaccounted for.

Watch: Biden tells Baltimore after Key Bridge collapse ‘We are with you'

Tuesday 26 March 2024 23:30 , Ariana Baio

Watch: Biden reacts to Baltimore Key Bridge collapse as search for missing continues

Tuesday 26 March 2024 23:15 , Michelle Del Rey

Live: Biden reacts to Baltimore Key Bridge collapse as search for missing continues

Maryland Transportation Authority asks residents to avoid area near search and rescue

Tuesday 26 March 2024 23:00 , Ariana Baio

None of the crew on board the ship are feared missing

Tuesday 26 March 2024 22:16 , Michelle Del Rey

According to the Synergy Group, the company that owns the Dali, all the crew members on board the ship, including the two pilots have been accounted for and there are no reported injuries. The ship was heading from Baltimore to Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Bridge had no structural issues prior to collapse

Tuesday 26 March 2024 21:50 , Ariana Baio

Federal inspectors found Francis Scott Key Bridge had no significant issues during its last inspection in 2022.

The bridge, which collapsed on Tuesday morning after a 100,000+ ton cargo ship hit it, is more than 1.6 miles long and had been standing since it opened in 1977.

Men missing are all from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico, coworker says

Tuesday 26 March 2024 21:28 , Michelle Del Rey

Jesus Campos, a coworker of the missing men, said he used to spend shifts working on the Francis Scott Key Bridge until he was recently transferred to a different post.

He said it could’ve been him in the water and says that the incident is painful for him. “They are hard-working, humble men”, he told The Baltimore Banner.

Jesus Campos, a construction worker who knows the crew, said the men were from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Mexico. They are in their 30s and 40s and have spouses and children.



“They are hard-working, humble men,” he said.



More updates to come for @BaltimoreBanner. pic.twitter.com/dhMoFTiU7I — clara longo de freitas (@claralfreitas) March 26, 2024

Fox host Maria Bartiromo slammed for linking bridge disaster to immigration: ‘Reprehensible stupidity’

Tuesday 26 March 2024 21:00 , Michelle Del Rey

Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo has been slammed after she attempted to link the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore to Joe Biden’s immigration policy.

In an early morning broadcast on the right-wing channel, Bartiromo asked US Senator Rick Scott for his take on the bridge collapse, linking it to the “wide-open border.”

“Let me also get your take on what’s going on in terms of world affairs. The White House has issued a statement on this saying that ‘There’s no indication of nefarious intent in the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge,’” Ms Bartiromo said.

Read more below:

Fox host Maria Bartiromo slammed for linking bridge disaster to immigration

‘Twisted metal’ underwater creates unsafe environment for divers

Tuesday 26 March 2024 20:44 , Ariana Baio

An official said underwater drones used in the search for the six missing individuals in the river beneath the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore showed “an abundance of twisted metal and debris from the Francis Scott Key Bridge.”

Angela Alsobrooks, the county executive for Prince George’s County in Maryland, said on X that the discovery means it is “unsafe for divers to enter so far.”

An update from our Police Dive Team in Baltimore— underwater drones have shown an abundance of twisted metal and debris from the Francis Scott Key Bridge, making it unsafe for divers to enter so far. Our team continues to standby. Here are some images sent to me from the field. pic.twitter.com/r4GWkmiXS8 — County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (@CEXAlsobrooks) March 26, 2024

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg provides update on Baltimore bridge collapse

Tuesday 26 March 2024 20:43 , Michelle Del Rey

Pete Buttigieg calls day ‘excruciating’ for families

Tuesday 26 March 2024 20:07 , Ariana Baio

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said in a press conference on Tuesday that Tuesday is “an excruciating day for several families” who are awaiting to hear news about their loved ones who may have been on the bridge during the collision.

“We should also recognize that this is an excruciating day for several families who went to bed last night having it be a normal night and woke up today to news that no one wants to receive," Mr Buttigieg said.

See it: Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg on the scene

Tuesday 26 March 2024 19:14 , Michelle Del Rey

The US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is on the scene of the incident.

Grateful to the first responders who’ve been on scene at the Francis Scott Key Bridge. pic.twitter.com/mxrhoYWuD2 — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) March 26, 2024

Watch: Baltimore’s Key Bridge collapse: Aerial shots show devastation after ship crash

Tuesday 26 March 2024 19:00 , Ariana Baio

Officials say that the number of potential victims still needs to be verified

Tuesday 26 March 2024 18:58 , Michelle Del Rey

“No one is going by number,” Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, said at a news conference, “They are just looking and they’re searching”. Ms Homendy made the remark after she was asked about whether there could potentially be additional victims to the eight authorities originally knew of.

Search and rescue still underway, National Transportation Safety Board says

Tuesday 26 March 2024 18:47 , Michelle Del Rey

Jennifer Homendy, the chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, said the incident remains a search and rescue effort, despite the incident happening around 1.30am. Several vehicles were reportedly submerged into the water.

About eight people were originally unaccounted for but two were pulled out of the water, with one sustaining minor injuries and the other with critical injuries. The temperature in the water was around 8 celsius.

Logistics companies scramble amid tragedy

Tuesday 26 March 2024 18:34 , Michelle Del Rey

Companies are trying to determine how to get cargo in and out of the Baltimore area after the bridge collapsed. The bridge and port will likely be out of commission for months, trade experts told CNBC on Tuesday afternoon. It’s one of the top ports for automakers in the country.

After the collapse, General Motors announced it would be rerouting shipments elsewhere. In 2023, $23bn of the port’s $55.2bn in revenue stemmed from cars and light trucks. Around $4 bn of the port’s exports were motor vehicles, the outlet noted.

Watch: Moment Francis Scott Key Bridge collapses after ship collision

Tuesday 26 March 2024 18:30 , Ariana Baio

President Biden will visit Baltimore soon

Tuesday 26 March 2024 18:00 , Ariana Baio

President Joe Biden told reporters on Tuesday that he plans to visit Baltimore, Maryland soon in the wake of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.

The president did not specify when but said it would happen in the near future. In the meantime, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will visit Baltimore and the site of the bridge accident.

Stats on the collapsed Baltimore bridge

Tuesday 26 March 2024 17:51 , Michelle Del Rey

- 850,000 cars go through the Port of Baltimore every year, which is underneath the bridge.

- 15,000 jobs served by the Port of Baltimore.

- 30,000 cars cross Francis Scott Key Bridge daily.

President vows to visit Baltimore after bridge collapse

Tuesday 26 March 2024 17:37 , Michelle Del Rey

Speaking to members of the media on Tuesday afternoon, President Joe Biden said he’ll be visiting Baltimore as soon as he can. He made the remarks before heading off to North Carolina to speak about healthcare in Raleigh.

Retired fire chief describes moment bridge collapsed: ‘felt like an earthquake’

Tuesday 26 March 2024 17:30 , Ariana Baio

A former fire chief in Baltimore told the Associated Press that the moment the Francis Scott Key Bridge fell “felt like an earthquake” or “rolling thunder.”

Donald Heinbuch said he was awoken by the sound of the bridge falling early on Tuesday.

He told AP he turned on his police scanner and found that the noise was from the bridge falling and rushed to the scene.

“The ship was there, and the bridge was in the water, like it was blown up,” Mr Heinbuch said.

General Motors re-routing vehicle shipments

Tuesday 26 March 2024 17:10 , Ariana Baio

In light of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse, General Motors will be re-routing its vehicle shipments, Bloomberg reported.

The company said it expects the re-route to have minimal impact.

Biden says federal government will pay for reconstructing bridge

Tuesday 26 March 2024 16:55 , Ariana Baio

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that the federal government will pay for the reconstruction of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland after a ship crashed into it, causing it to collapse.

“It’s my intention, that the federal government will pay for the entire cost of reconstructing that bridge and I expect Congress to support my effort,” Mr Biden said in a press conference.

The president assured the people of Maryland, as well as Governor Wes Moore, that he has directed his team to offer all the federal resources possible to help rebuild the port which is crucial to transportation and the economy.

Mr Biden stressed the importance of rebuilding the bridge as more than 15,000 people rely on its ports for jobs. He said it was a critical hub for shipping imports and exports.

Biden to speak about bridge collapse this afternoon

Tuesday 26 March 2024 16:06 , Ariana Baio

President Joe Biden will speak about the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse at 12:30pm from the Roosevelt Room, according to the White House.

Mr Biden spoke with senior members of his team this morning and directed them to make federal resources available to the teams conducting search and rescue efforts.

Vessel chartering company warns of shipment delays

Tuesday 26 March 2024 15:50 , Ariana Baio

Maersk, the company that chartered the container ship that crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday morning, said that customers should expect some delays in shipments as they work to monitor the situation.

In a press release on Tuesday, Maersk said that due to the damage on the bridge and debris, they would be unable to reach a port in Baltimore at this time and would have to discharge cargo to nearby ports.

“From these ports, it will be possible to utilise landside transportation to reach final destination instead. Your local Maersk representative can assist in booking this,” Maersk said.

They warned that delays may occur as they keep a close eye on the safety of the situation.

“We are deeply concerned by this incident and are closely monitoring the situation. We understand the potential impact this may have on your logistics operation, and will communicate to our customers once we have more details from authorities.”

Pete Buttigieg to travel to site of bridge collapse

Tuesday 26 March 2024 15:18 , Ariana Baio

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will travel to Baltimore, Maryland today to view the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse and receive updates, the Department of Transportation said.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore invited Mr Buttigieg to the site.

Maryland governor: ‘Our state is in shock’

Tuesday 26 March 2024 14:16 , Martha Mchardy

“This morning, our state is in shock,” Maryland governor Wes Moore said at a press conference, adding that the response teams are doing everything in their power to rescue and recover victims of the collapse.

“To the victims of this tragedy and their loved ones: All of our hearts are broken,” he said.

Victim in hospital believed to be part of the work crew

Tuesday 26 March 2024 14:08 , Martha Mchardy

Maryland governor Wes Moore has confirmed that the victim in hospital in a serious condition after being rescued from the water is believed to have been part of the work crew who were on the bridge when it collapsed.

Another person was rescued uninjured. At least six people remain unaccounted for, the governor said.

Officials said that they do not believe there are any people who were in vehicles who may be in the water.

Governor denies that there were any structural issues with the bridge

Tuesday 26 March 2024 14:06 , Martha Mchardy

Maryland governor Wes Moore has denied that there were any structural issues with the bridge.

Asked by a reporter whether there were any structural issues that led to the collapse of the bridge, Mr Moore said the bridge was “fully up to code,” but added that authorities are still investigating the incident.

Crew on bridge when it collapsed ‘fixing pot holes, has nothing to do with structural issues'

Tuesday 26 March 2024 14:02 , Martha Mchardy

Authorities confirmed that the crew who were working on the bridge when it collapsed were “fixing pot holes,” which had “nothing to do with structural issues.”

Maryland governor: Preliminary investigation points to an accident

Tuesday 26 March 2024 13:59 , Martha Mchardy

Maryland governor Wes Moore said a preliminary investigation points to an accident.

‘We haven’t seen any credible information of a terrorist attack,” he said. “We pray for the construction workers who were on the Key bridge.”

He continued: “I recognize that many of us are hurting right, that many of us are scared right now.

“We are Maryland tough, and we are Baltimore strong.”