Baltimore judge resigns amid judicial charges for inappropriate touching of young lawyer

A Baltimore judge who touched a female lawyer without her consent after a professional event last year resigned amidst judicial discipline charges stemming from the encounter.

District Judge Kevin M. Wilson’s resignation, effective Monday, prompted the Maryland Commission on Judicial Disabilities, which investigates allegations of wrongdoing by judges and recommends discipline to the Maryland Supreme Court, to cancel a hearing on his charges.

The commission’s “investigative counsel” previously found that Wilson made unwanted advances on an attorney following a Bar Association of Baltimore City Young Lawyers Division event last May.

After the event, there was a smaller dinner at the same venue, according to the commission. When the woman stood up to leave, she felt Wilson touch her leg “in an up and down movement.” Two other attorneys witnessed this, with one telling the judge to stop. Then, the woman “felt Judge Wilson place his hand back on her leg and move it under her skirt and touch her buttocks.”

Wilson, who was appointed to the District Court bench in 2013 by then Gov. Martin O’Malley, faced five judicial rule violation charges. The commission said he failed to comply with the state’s Code of Judicial Conduct and promote confidence in the judiciary, showed bias, prejudice or harassment, fell short of decorum required of judges and violated rules governing extra official activities.

In an official response to the charges, Wilson’s attorneys said the judge “formed a genuine belief that their interactions were mutual and welcomed,” admitted that he put his hand on her ankle, calf and “lower hamstring,” but denied any other touching or wrongdoing.

“Nonetheless, based on Individual 1’s statement obtained during Investigative Counsel’s investigation of this matter, Judge Wilson realizes and acknowledges that his honest belief was incorrect, and his touching made her feel uncomfortable, which he sincerely apologizes for and deeply regrets,” his attorneys wrote in a filing to the commission.

The attorneys added that Wilson had “taken proactive steps to guarantee that he never again puts someone in a similar position” by meeting with a female counselor twice per month to “improve his interpersonal skills, better recognize power dynamics, and avoid similar situations in the future.”

Steven D. Silverman, one of Wilson’s attorneys, highlighted his 25 years as a “dedicated public servant,” beginning as a prosecutor in Baltimore before being appointed to the bench, in an emailed statement.

“His judicial term has now expired, and he has chosen to retire from his position and explore new professional challenges,” Silverman said.

Wilson had been due for a two-day hearing before the judicial commission in May, but the commission cancelled the hearing “due to the judge’s resignation.”