Baltimore County, state seek new county health officer

The Maryland Department of Health and Baltimore County are seeking a new county health officer, two months after they said the former health officer was “no longer” in his role.

According to a job description that the state published last month for the dual role of county health officer and director of the county Department of Health & Human Services, the position pays between $172,519 and $331,705 a year. Seventeen people have applied so far, according to state health department spokesperson Chase Cook.

County spokesperson Sean Naron said he could not give a timeline for hiring, but that the position will close “following selection of a candidate.”

The appointee would replace Dr. Gregory Branch, who left the office in early March, in protecting the health of the county’s nearly 850,000 residents. Branch was paid a state salary of $295,736 with a county supplement of $103,628.

The county health director is “responsible for the executive management of the department including developing and implementing department-wide strategic planning of all administrative and programmatic functions,” according to the job description. The director must also plan, administer, and execute a “variety” of public health services and programming, and oversee department staff.

County health officers must have a master’s degree in public health, and at least two years of experience working in the field of public health, or have at least five years of public health experience if they do not possess an advanced degree. The health officer doesn’t have to be a doctor if their deputy is a physician and meets those qualifications, according to Maryland law.

While Maryland’s health department oversees health officers in each county and Baltimore City, per state law, the department director reports to the county executive. The county executive’s request to appoint a health department leader needs the approval of the Baltimore County Council.

To remove a health officer requires the agreement of the state health secretary and the county executive. Neither Baltimore County nor the state said why Branch was out of the job he held for nearly 20 years.

They also declined to say whether Branch was fired or resigned. The Baltimore Sun filed a Maryland Public Information Act request for a copy of any resignation letter; County Human Resources Director Renee Coleman said there was “no responsive document” and Cook said “personnel records of an individual are protected and cannot be disclosed.”

Branch did not respond to a request for comment.

Deputy health officer Della Leister, a nurse, is serving as interim director. County spokesperson Erica Palmisano said via email that Leister is expected to continue as deputy health director after Branch’s replacement is hired.

Branch was praised for his leadership during the coronavirus pandemic, when Baltimore County was one of Maryland’s hardest-hit jurisdictions. The national Association of Immunization Managers named him a 2022 “Immunization Champion” for developing the county’s COVID vaccination program. Branch testified before the General Assembly that year about public health employees receiving threats for enforcing COVID restrictions.