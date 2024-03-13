Baltimore County Police arrest 5 men tied to burglaries of high-end houses in 4 states

Baltimore County police have arrested five men suspected of breaking into and robbing high-end homes in multiple states.

Investigators believe the crew is a “South American theft group” made up of individuals from South American countries who travel around the U.S. committing burglaries and thefts.

On Feb. 3, county police arrested Gabriel Matamala Ponce, 20; Thomas Cristoso Araya, 21; Jorge Gatica Vergara, 22; Luis Oyanedel Valenzuela, 23; and Gabriela Miranda Gonzalez, 27, after a homeowner said he saw people trying to break into his home from a surveillance camera.

After their arrest, the men told a county detective that they lived in Florida and that had come to Maryland to visit the White House. Charging documents list break-ins at five Maryland homes, which real estate website Zillow estimates are worth between $1.2 million to about $2.2 million.

Law enforcement agencies across the U.S. have claimed in recent years that groups of Chilean thieves are targeting the homes of wealthy Americans, leaving the area before they are caught.

Police wrote in charging documents that the Baltimore County Burglary Unit had encountered “many cases” since July 2023 that appeared to be linked to a South American theft group. The group targets “large homes in wealthy areas or often Asian business owners,” police said.

The five men are being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has detainers for them, according to court records. An attorney listed in court records did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment Wednesday morning.

County police used cell phone records to link the crew to a July 9 break-in at a home on Joppa Road in Towson, where they are accused of stealing about $40,000 worth of jewelry after breaking a window.

Then, in late January, the group broke into three Baltimore County homes over three days, taking thousands of dollars’ worth of expensive items, charging documents said.

The group left a Lutherville home on Hillstead Drive “ransacked” on Jan. 26 and took about $140,000 worth of “jewelry, purses and cash,” police said.

A Phoenix homeowner called police the next evening: The glass in a rear door had been smashed, and about $189,000 of clothes and jewelry missing. On Gatica Vergara’s phone, police found selfies of the 22-year-old “wearing large amounts of jewelry” and a video of him taking shoes inside the Hunting Way home. He had searched the internet for “Millionaire places in various cities” and “Millionaire neighborhoods in various cities,” and police discovered photos of large homes on his phone.

On Jan. 28, a man called police and told them he was hiding and could hear people inside his home on Saddlebrook Lane. Police found that a rear window was broken and a safe “was attacked,” but it was unclear if anything was stolen.

Baltimore County Police said in a news release Wednesday that the group was also suspected of carrying out burglaries in North Carolina, Alabama and Oklahoma.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina identified four of the men in a Facebook post, writing that they were Chilean citizens. The sheriff’s office said they had stolen jewelry, cash and clothing, including “expensive cultural and ceremonial garments” from two homes in a subdivision outside Chapel Hill on Dec. 17 and Jan. 19.

Two of the men, Luis Oyanedel Valenzuela and Jorge Gatica Vergara, face warrants for first-degree burglary and felony conspiracy, along with other charges in North Carolina. Cristoso Araya and Matamala Ponce will also face charges in the state, according to the sheriff’s office.