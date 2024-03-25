Baltimore City indefinitely postpones upgrades to intersections on Pratt Street

Baltimore put new sidewalks and Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant ramps at two Pratt Street intersections on hold Sunday.

Mayor Brandon Scott announced the upgrades in November 2023 for the downtown intersection of Pratt and Light streets, near the Inner Harbor, and the intersection of Pratt and President streets, which connects downtown with the Little Italy and Jonestown neighborhoods.

The construction would also include new pedestrian signals, signage and highly visible crosswalks.

“Normal roadway conditions will be in place along Pratt Street between the intersections of Light and President Streets until further notice,” the Department of Transportation said in a news release.

Earlier this month the City Council passed three bills requested by MCB Development to alter regulations in order to turn the public park around the Inner Harbor into apartments, retail and parking spots.

Two bills — to amend zoning law and the city’s urban renewal plan — passed onto Scott’s desk. The third bill would change the city charter and requires the approval of city voters in November.