Baltimore bridge collapses after cargo ship rams into column; 6 presumed dead

A cargo ship lost power and rammed into a major bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday, destroying the span in a matter of seconds and plunging it into the river in a terrifying collapse that could disrupt a vital shipping port for months. Six people were missing and presumed dead, and the search for them was suspended until Wednesday morning. The ship’s crew issued a mayday call moments before the crash took down the Francis Scott Key Bridge, enabling authorities to limit vehicle traffic on the span, Maryland’s governor said. The ship struck one of the bridge’s supports, causing the structure to collapse like a toy. A section of the span came to rest on the bow of the vessel, which caught fire. KTLA's Chris Wolfe reports on March 26, 2024. Details: https://ktla.com/news/nationworld/ap-francis-scott-key-bridge-in-baltimore-collapses-after-ship-apparently-struck-it/

