Baltimore bridge collapse is a warning. Louisville needs more ways to cross the river.

Baltimore's Key Bridge collapsed March 26; an elevated portion of I-95 collapsed in Philadelphia on June 11, 2023; Atlanta I-85 bridge collapsed March 30, 2017; the I-5 bridge in Mount Vernon, Wash. collapsed on May 23, 2013; the Minneapolis Interstate 35W bridge collapsed on August 1, 2007 ...

Locally, the bridge that crosses Kentucky Lake collapsed on January 26, 2012, after a large ship collided with it. A smaller bridge near Paoli, Indiana, collapsed due to weight from a semi. The I-64 Sherman Minton was closed in 2010 for five months due to significant structural repair, and it has been closed off and on for the past few years for rebuilding. Just recently, the Clark Memorial Bridge was impacted by a disastrous traffic accident that restricted its use.

Ohio River needs more bridges

All these bridge closures should be a warning to our community: We need more than just four Ohio River Bridge auto crossings. By comparison, Cincinnati has eight.

Whenever the Sherman Minton or Clark bridges are closed, traffic congestion backs up on both sides of the Ohio River. Downtown Louisville becomes gridlocked. Tolls on the Kennedy and Lincoln bridges, respectively, create a financial burden on those who must cross the river who do not have a Riverlink account.

Travelers deserve better: RiverLink seems to put customer service at the bottom of its priority list.

There is a simple solution which can add a cross-river bridge in the near future: The states of Indiana and Kentucky should acquire the existing Kentucky and Indiana Terminal Bridge. Built in 1912 as both a railroad and auto bridge, the auto lanes were closed in 1979.

While the current owner, Norfolk Southern Railroad, has refused efforts to reopen the auto lanes or convert these lanes to pedestrian use, the two states should either purchase it outright or use eminent domain. Then, the auto lanes can be upgraded to current transportation construction standards, and a pedestrian/bicycle walkway can be added.

There are already street connections on either side of the river to connect to the K & I. Large vehicles like semi-trucks, should be prevented, and only be allowed on the interstate bridges.

For Louisville to grow and be successful, we must have convenient, accessible cross-river traffic without bridge closures. Who knows when the next calamity may strike and shut down a major bridge for a long period?

State transportation leaders on both sides of the river need to prioritize reopening the K & I in the next few years.

Steve Wiser

Steve Wiser, FAIA, is a local architect, author, and historian.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Baltimore bridge collapse: Louisville needs more Ohio River bridges